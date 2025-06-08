No sleep, no problem: Four-star QB shines in final day of Swinney's camp

No sleep, no problem. For 2027 quarterback Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy, his journey to the final session of Dabo Swinney’s high school camp is quite the adventure. Stacking an already busy summer that’s featured 7v7 tours to Texas A&M, LSU, and will feature several other schools, this weekend proved to be just the right amount of chaotic. Following the conclusion of his school’s 7v7 tour at LSU, it was time to get in the air to get to Clemson for Sunday’s camp session. Only, it wasn't so simple. A combination of delays, rental car closures, and other issues resulted in Houston’s family arriving at their hotel at 2:30 in the morning. Keep in mind, camp starts at 9:00 am, so there was already a time crunch. In a conversation with Houston’s father, he added that his family had to get a rental car from Greenville early this morning. Add all that together, and a slightly late arrival is understandable. Houston arrived with greetings from Garrett Riley, Jordan Sorrells, and several other members of the staff. His father told us that once his son woke up, it was time to get ready for the show. Houston did not disappoint. Flashing his Clemson cleats, he took to the field. Not much time would pass until it was very evident that the Louisiana signal caller possesses such an innate command of his mechanics. His release is tight and effortless, and his footwork is very consistent. On certain throws, you would catch Riley grinning from ear to ear. It’s easy to see why. When it came to the routes on the air portion of the day, Houston again showed what makes him such a sought-after prospect. You could see certain receivers perk up when it was their time to run with the top quarterback. Houston's timing and touch on certain route concepts, including corner and dig routes, were impressive to witness. Houston has been a top target for Clemson for quite some time, and the four-star prospect is a top candidate to earn one of the Tigers’ coveted offers at quarterback for 2027. He currently holds offers from Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Miami, Ole Miss, and several other top programs. Clemson may soon be throwing its hat into the ring. In front of Swinney, Kevin Kelly, Sorrells, and many of the Tigers’ critical onlookers, there was no problem putting on a show. As he travels home, a nap may be in order. We have another note on a 2028 quarterback that caught our eye on Sunday morning: Charles Scott Jr. of Richmond (VA) Huguenot, who worked with the top quarterback group this morning. Scott is a rising sophomore, but his 6-5, 235-pound frame may say otherwise. The Richmond native has already received offers from Syracuse, Florida State, SMU, and Marshall, and has showcased his ability well. He has a quick release and effortlessly can toss the ball with impressive strength. There is a lot to like here, and getting an audience with Riley isn't a bad thing to be put on Clemson's future radar.

