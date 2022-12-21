No Signing Day drama, and Swinney loves this class is built in the trenches

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Wednesday was a drama-free day for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff, despite signing a larger-than-normal recruiting class.

Twenty-six high school players signed National Letters of Intent to play football at Clemson on National Signing Day Wednesday. Clemson also announced the addition of one scholarship transfer and one preferred walk-on.

The early signing period will conclude on Friday, Dec. 23 in advance of National Signing Day on Feb. 1, 2023.

“Signing Day is upon us and coming on here always a special day to me. It's special because you have a great group of young people and their families that have chosen to come be a part of our program, that publicly express that by signing with Clemson,” Swinney told the media during his press conference in the team room at the Reeves Football Complex. “That they believe in us, that they believe in our program, the way we do things, who we are. And that's really something that you just never take for granted. And I'm very thankful.”

The day lacked drama.

“It's a blessing, really, to welcome another great group of young people, and again, a great group of families as well, to come join us here,” Swinney said. “I'm very thankful for all the families that have just blessed us with the opportunity to coach their son. And it has been a great day. No drama or anything like that. You got some of the best players in the country that have been committed for a long time and knew what they wanted to do and would have signed back in the summer if you had let them.

“So it's just really cool for the day to finally get here that they've been waiting on, and just very thankful for this group. As I always say, time will tell. As it does with any signing class, everybody gets excited about the signing class, I get a little more excited about what they do throughout their career. So time will tell with this class, just like it does every other class, but I really believe that this group will prove to be a very, very special group.”

It's a class built to win up front, with six defensive linemen and three offensive linemen.

“I think it's a group that's built in the trenches,” Swinney said. “Coach Thomas Austin, what a job he did in identifying and evaluating and recruiting what we needed in this offensive line. And to go right on top of Blake Miller and Collin Sadler, who are two guys that are going to play a ton of football here at Clemson. But man, to go out to Texas and get Harrison Sewell from Permian and then be able to get Ian Reed from Vandergriff. I mean, two great programs, two historic programs. These are big, strong, tough, passionate guys when it comes to playing the offensive line. And Thomas did a great job of identifying everything he was looking for.

“And then you got big Zach Owens from right down the road here in Georgia at Eagle's Landing. He is easily one of the biggest guys that we've had come through here at Clemson. I mean, he is an absolute giant and a guy that I'm super excited about coaching. Three great kids, great families, great additions, and just what we need in that offensive line. So, again, every position, it's exciting to get these guys to come in on top of the guys that we have.”

The six defensive linemen have a chance to be special, headlined by Peter Woods.

““We signed three d-ends in David Ojiegbe from the same school as Tré (Williams) at St. John's in DC. AJ Hoffler from down in Georgia, just another great young prospect, and Tomarrion Parker from Central there in Phenix City, Alabama. These are three guys that all three bring different things to the table. All three have great size, strength, athleticism, and are dynamic," Swinney said. "So just great kids, great families, great fits for us, being committed for quite a while now. And really three guys that could have gone anywhere they wanted to go in the country.

“Then you look at the d-tackles, Peter Woods could really probably play anywhere. He could play linebacker, 3-technique, nose shade, running back. I mean, really anything he wants to do. He, I think, is as good a football player as there is in this country and he's been committed a long time. He's special. Number one player down there in state Alabama, and a special family, and just a blessing to be able to have him come join us. Same thing with Vic Burley - we've been tracking this big guy for quite a while and he's a monster. Great kid, great family, mom is assistant principal at the rival school, but he comes from just an absolutely great program there at Warner-Robbins, and just one of the best we've signed.

"And then big Stephilyan Green from down at Rome (Georgia). He is kind of a combination of those two. I mean, he really is explosive. He's a very explosive player and a tough kid with a hard edge to him and I think a great fit.”