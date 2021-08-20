No more bad calories: Xavier Thomas finds his sweet spot

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Xavier Thomas loves to eat sweets, something that got him into trouble as he recovered from last year’s bout with COVID-19. However, Thomas has worked hard to get his body back in shape, and as head coach Dabo Swinney said, he can eat sweets for the rest of his life after football.

Thomas missed most of last season as he dealt with the after affects of COVID and soon found himself weighing close to 300 pounds. He knew something had to change, and that something was food.

“Really just my weight being as heavy as I was, I was 30 pounds heavier than I am right now,” Thomas said after Thursday’s scrimmage. “I was feeling really bad and of course I could go out there and play ball, but it wasn't what I know I am capable of and I couldn't go out there and do it. I really wanted to get that weight off and play fast and basically just do what I’m capable of.”

Thomas knew he needed to put in the extra work, and that included extra cardio and learning to eat right.

“It was more just discipline. To me, the working out part is easy,” Thomas said. “The big thing for me is nutrition. I like to eat a lot. I am a big food guy. It was staying disciplined in the things I eat and portion sizes and cutting back on the calories and not eating past 8 o'clock.”

Thomas was asked what food caused him the most trouble and he said sweets. When he was asked if there was a particular sweet he craved, Thomas said no and it was at that point that head coach Dabo Swinney stuck his head in the video frame and answered for him.

“All sweets. All sweets,” Swinney said as Thomas smiled. “He can eat sweets the rest of his life.”

Thomas now weighs 265 pounds and feels better than at any time in his life.

“I feel great and I’m really proud of myself in regards to all the things I’ve been going through for the past couple of years,” Thomas said. “I’ve been fighting through adversity and responding the right way and doing what I know I’ve been capable of for forever. It was very challenging mentally, I felt down on myself and disappointed in myself. But I have fought through it and talked to my family and teammates and just prayed a lot and grinded my way out of it day-by-day building brick-by-brick instead of being impatient.”

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables said he loves what he’s seen out of the senior defensive end.

“He had a really good first couple of weeks, going on the third week here it’s more of the same,” Venables said. “He showed up and has been really explosive, playing fast, playing physical and playing to the scheme. And he’s been consistent, he’s been disruptive and has experience and we have multiple starters there but he’s made the most of his opportunities for sure.”