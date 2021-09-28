Next Man Up: Venables says its time for younger players to step up

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

The Clemson defense has been bitten by the injury bug early this season with several key players missing significant time early this season. Nolan Turner missed the first few games, Lannden Zanders is out for the season, Tyler Davis is out for multiple weeks, and James Skalski has missed time.

Perhaps no injury is as big as missing standout defensive lineman Bryan Bresee for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. The Freshman All-American and ACC Rookie of the Year last year was putting together a stellar second season for Clemson, recording three TFLs and 1.5 sacks in four games this season. What Clemson will miss even more is Bresee’s leadership in the front seven, and no one knows that more than defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I think under the circumstances, he’s doing as well as you can expect,” Venables said on Monday. “Obviously incredibly disappointed and he’s put a lot into this season, so to go through this and the whole process of getting back, it probably hasn't hit him a whole lot yet. He’s a really, really good player.”

One thing that will come out of a lot of the veteran leaders missing time with injury is the development of the younger guys on the roster. Names like Tré Williams, Ruke Orhorhoro and Payton Page are now at the top end of the depth chart, and Venables is looking for them to step up.

“We got other guys that are going to have to step up and get better this year,” said Venables. “It’s a great opportunity for them and I think you saw that last weekend against NC State. Those guys were getting in there and mixing it up.”

“It’s very important to get those guys in there, and we’re fortunate we’ve been able to do that,” Venables added on the defensive rotations. “Great opportunities for guys like Payton Page and Etinosa Rueben and Darnell Jefferies, as well as Ruke (Orhorhoro) and Tré (Williams).”

The Tigers will welcome Boston College into Death Valley on Saturday for the third straight year (7:30 p.m./ACC Network). Last year the Tigers had a come-from-behind win on the back of DJ Uiagalelei in the second half. Venables is hoping this year the defense will be more prepared for the Eagles.

“They’re very disciplined and they’ve improved at running the football,” Venables said of Boston College. “Their quarterback (Dennis Grosel) has been on their roster for awhile now, he’s a good athlete and has a good arm. They have a veteran offensive line, every guy is back upfront and they’re huge. I think they’re top in the ACC for tackles for loss given up and sacks given up. They’re executing at a very high level and Zay Flowers is an incredible football player.”

Clemson will likely get back their quarterback on the defensive side of the ball this weekend in Skalski. The sixth-year senior has been battling injuries the last few weeks (neck/shoulder) and missed the second half at NC State, but Venables said that his guy will respond.

“He’s a dude though, he’ll respond,” Venables said. “He’s good to go, he practiced today and should be ready for this weekend. I think we’ve done a good job of building depth behind him. He’s a leader and he has the anticipation only experience can give you. There’s a little bit of a void though when he’s not in there, and that’s to be expected. I thought the guys did pretty well last Saturday when he wasn’t in there though.”