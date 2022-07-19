News and notes, injury news from Clemson Media Day

CLEMSON – Head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Tuesday, and he offered up plenty of injury updates, thoughts on the state of his program, and how he feels about his team heading into fall camp, which begins in early August.

Swinney and the Tigers held their annual media day in the Reeves football complex, and he sat down with the media after lunch to take questions.

“I know there's been a lot of talk about football. Now it's time to actually get to the doing. So that's our favorite part is getting back with the team,” Swinney said. “Our guys have had a great summer. This is a team with veteran experience, veteran leadership. Really pleased with the summer that we've had and how they've worked. Excited to head up to Charlotte a little bit later tonight with some of our guys and spend a little time with them. But it's been a great summer. It really has. And I know a lot of people say that, but these guys have done a great job. It's been a very focused group, and it was that way all spring. And again, I think that's a credit to just the veteran leadership that we have. So, ready to get going. We've got a team meeting here in a little while, and we're at that stage of summer where we're getting in our segment meetings, we're getting on the field with them a little bit, taking advantage of some of the walkthrough opportunity that we can have.

“And we'll start up August 3 as far as just kind of administrative type stuff that we have to get done programmatically, and then first day of practice will be the 5th. We've got a good camp schedule. I love the fact that we got two extra days because really, those two extra days gives you a chance to give them a little more time off. You get two extra days, but still the same. You get 25 practices, but they gave us 31 days, so that allows us to space it out a little bit. And we're going to play on Labor Day night, so that's a little different for us, too. But we're just excited to get going and start this new journey with this 22 team.”

On the new rules that allow the coaches to work with the players before camp

“You can have up to 2 hours of segments and up to 2 hours of walkthrough if you wanted, but all of that has to come out of your 8 hours of strength and conditioning. So there's a give and take there. But for us, we're in a good training phase in the conditioning aspect of it. This is the time where we're really trying to make sure they're ready for the heat from a conditioning standpoint, but we'll break it up. We'll take about an hour and a half each week. And some of that will be meeting time. Some of that will be on the field. We've always had skills and drills around here, what we call skills and drills, and that's still going on. That's player-led where these guys can actually do some competitive work, some one on one, some pass rush type stuff, eleven on eleven simulation where they just jog through on the plays and installation, but we can't be out there for that. So when we're on the field with them, it's truly just instructional with individuals.”

On no transfers since the spring

“Again, I think that just says a lot about our team and where they are and how much they value Clemson and what they think about their opportunity and their experience. I think that of the Power 65, there were only four teams that did not have anybody leave during spring and after spring. So, we had 109 guys go through the spring and they're all still here. So, most years, somebody either just before practice or during practice or exit meetings after practice, you have somebody that may leave or that be a graduate or whatever. But I think the one thing that I love about this team, and I think that particularly speaks to it, is this team is very self-aware.”

On Adam Randall

“We don't have like, okay, you start August 31 or something like that. It's really just kind of up to him and the doctors. All I can tell you is when you have injuries like that the doctors have benchmarks. They have benchmarks that you should be at certain times of your rehabilitation. And he's way above every benchmark. He's a freak. He looks great, he's doing awesome, but when he's ready, he's ready. It's not like he's a senior and feels like he's going to miss games. But Adam's just getting going and we'll just kind of go with what the doctors say. But all I can tell you is he's awesome, he's doing great. He's going to have a great freshman year. When he plays, I don't know, but I do know he'll play at some point. Is that first game, 10th game? I don't know. We'll see when that is. But I do know he's going to have a heck of a freshman year and a great career for us.”

On injuries

“Everybody else is in a good spot. We were a MASH unit, and again, I've never really been through anything like it in all my years here, so hopefully that's a bad year injury wise behind us. You're always going to deal with things from time to time, but the totality of what we dealt with was a perfect storm last year. And so the guys have done great. We had a great spring. I mean, a lot of guys with post season surgeries, but we expect everybody to be in camp and ready to go. And Adam will be in camp and in the meetings, but he'll be at a little different progression than everybody else.”

On Will Taylor saying he’s faster than ever

“That's good. He knew he would. He’s just got to go through the process. But that's just again, you know, a guy like Will Taylor is going to do everything he's got to do. It's just how he's wired. So yeah, he told me the same thing. It was good to hear. Kind of like the Tommy John surgery. Can you tighten it up a little bit and give me about three more miles per hour on that fastball? I'm excited to get back on the field with Will. I got a chance to spend a lot of time with him during the bowl prep, we did a lot of one on one receiver stuff and study and drill stuff and really just technical things. So, I can't wait to get on the field and get back to work with him.”