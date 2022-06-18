Newest commit says this recruiting class is just getting started, loves Wes Goodwin

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Dee Crayton made it an even dozen for the Tigers for the 2023 recruiting cycle, and he says this class is just getting started.

Crayton, a 4-star linebacker out of Alpharetta (GA) Denmark, announced his commitment to the Tigers Saturday afternoon, choosing the Tigers over other finalists Auburn, Mizzou, Penn State and UCF.

Crayton, who was offered by the Tigers back in February and came back for a visit in the spring, was a part of the official visitors list the first weekend of June. That weekend turned into a bonanza for the Tigers, who have nabbed nine commitments this month.

Crayton said that there were several prospects who made the decision to commit that weekend, and he knew it was home after spending more time on the campus.

“It really depends on who you ask on who all was ready to commit,” he said. “Everyone who enjoyed it talked about it. Clemson was already one of my top schools so after that, it was so great. It felt like home every time, so I was like this really guaranteed it.”

A big part of the attraction to Clemson was new linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

“I love Coach Wes. He's a very genuine coach and a very genuine man overall,” Crayton said. “He's definitely one of the most real people that I've dealt with during this recruiting process. That's really a big deal of mine and something I was looking for because of the business. You can really tell the genuineness of Coach Wes versus some other coaches that would give you some fake love or not be real with their love. They recruited me not only as a player but as a young man. We've definitely had a relationship since he got the defensive coordinator position. He recruited me more than Coach Venables. I was the first linebacker he offered when he got the spot, so I knew there was already something there with Coach Wes and Clemson and that stayed in my mind. They talked to me every day and we communicated. He's definitely one of the best, and I can't wait to get in the room with him and talk football.”

Where does Goodwin see Crayton fitting in on the defense?

“Either MIKE (middle) or WILL (weakside) and probably both. I can play both so it's really wherever he wants me,” Goodwin said. “I can play any of the three positions that they've got, so it's whatever is best for the team and the scheme. I can tackle and blitz from inside or outside and I can cover in space as well. When the time comes, wherever they need me I have the ability to play any of those positions.”

Crayton said this Clemson recruiting class is going to be special.

“If not number one, then number two. It will definitely be a top-three class,” he said. “We already made the top three today. This class is not done. We have some top players who haven't committed but will soon commit, so it's building. It's going to be special and we're going to compete for national championships. There's a lot that's coming and Coach Swinney has done a lot to build that.”

What is Crayton’s message to Clemson fans?

“I'm 1000-percent committed. My recruitment is closed and I'm all in. It felt like ever since I stepped on campus - even when I was younger and that was the only camp I ever went to as a kid and even then it was a great place to be,” Crayton said. “Being a part of it now, I'm definitely excited to be a Clemson Tigers. I will definitely compete for a spot when I get on campus and just be a great linebacker and great person for the Clemson community. I'm thankful to be a Tiger.”