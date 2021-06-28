Newest commit says Clemson's 2022 class will be "the best"

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

The Clemson Tigers finished off a hot June with their fourth commitment when Bradenton (FL) IMG defensive end Jihaad Campbell announced his pledge Sunday afternoon.

The 4-star and No. 92 overall rated prospect according to 247 Sports joins Chesapeake (VA) Oscar Smith safety Sherrod Covil, Greenville (SC) offensive lineman Collin Sadler, Austin (TX) Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik, St. Louis (MO) Lutheran North cornerback Toriano Pride, Myrtble Beach (SC) wide receiver Adam Randall, Strongsville (OH) offensive tackle Blake Miller and Largo (FL) Pinellas Park kicker Robert Gunn in Clemson’s 2022 class.

Campbell, originally from New Jersey, made his first trip to Clemson last fall, putting the Tigers at the top of list.

“I kind of already knew that Clemson was the place for me because I went up there a game when they played Boston College and I've really liked it ever since,” Campbell told TigerNet after Sunday’s announcement.

His visit to head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camps earlier this month merely sealed the deal.

“It was a great experience," Campbell said. "A championship team and it showed by how the coaches displayed themselves. How the players focus and are locked in daily. It was just a great honor. I met with all the coaches and talked with some of the players. I toured around the facilities. The most important part I got from it was PAW Journey and life after football. How it takes you to a different level of developing young, successful men.

"Everyone was genuine and it was family structured. I really liked the environment. I talked with the coaches and they were just telling me how much a great person and player that I am and that they want me on their team.”

At 6-3, 215 pounds, Campbell is listed as both an outside linebacker and a defensive end, but it’s that versatility that the Clemson coaching staff likes the most.

“I would say like a hybrid-type of defensive end. I'm versatile so I can drop back into coverage and stuff like that,” he said.

After making his decision, Campbell called several of Clemson’s coaches letting them on the good news, culminating with an excited Swinney.

“I told Coach (Lemanski) Hall, Coach (Todd) Bates and (director of former player engagement and development) Travis Blanks,” he said. “Then I told Coach Venables and Coach (Dabo) Swinney. Everybody was just happy and really proud of me that I made the move. They told me I can cherish this moment and become great on a great team.”

Campbell’s family is very much on board with his decision to become a Clemson Tiger.

“My family, they were 'All In.' Everyone's eyes are on the prize and they thought I made the best decision,” he said.

Campbell said they are just getting started in the 2022 class.

“This class that we've got in 2022 -- and we're going to be the best class. We're going to get even more kids on board with us,” he said.