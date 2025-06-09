New top-rated QB offer says day in Clemson was "nothing but mind-blowing"

New top-rated QB offer Peyton Houston says day in Clemson was "nothing but mind-blowing"

Clemson is well in the mix for one of the 2027 class's top signal callers. Four-star quarterback Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy announced on Sunday afternoon that he had received the first Clemson offer to go to his position. Houston has been on Clemson's radar for quite some time, with Sunday's session at Dabo Swinney's high school camp being the culmination of a strong start to his relationship with the program. Arriving in Clemson well past two in the morning, the journey to securing that offer came with a wacky travel story. Still, Houston was ready to go on Sunday morning, and put on a show in front of Swinney, Garrett Riley, Kevin Kelly, and Jordan Sorrells. "It was a blessing just getting around the Clemson staff again," Houston told TigerNet. "Just this time, I was able to compete and put on display the talents God has blessed me with." The Louisiana native got to work closely with Garrett Riley, who was grinning from ear to ear the entire morning, likely knowing that he would soon be added to Clemson's board. That close action spoke volumes to the rising junior, who feels like he was treated like a priority while on campus. "Coach Riley and I are close," Houston said in an interview Sunday. "He showed me today how much of a priority I was. I enjoyed the time we had together because it was a lot of stuff off the field, which is most of the college life, so just seeing how he operates off the field was big to see, and the relationships he has with the players off the field." Houston got the chance to watch film with Riley, and the visit played as if he were the starting quarterback at Clemson, taking the young quarterback through what that would look like. In addition to the behind-the-scenes look at what life would be like preparing to win games for the Tigers, he also had a conversation with Swinney about student expectations, which impressed Houston. "Being able to talk with Coach Swinney and the meaning behind the process and what he looks for in a student was a blessing to hear," Houston said. "I got to talk ball and watch film as if I were a starter at Clemson to see how Coach Riley prepares his quarterbacks, and just seeing the campus and talking with President Clements was nothing but mind-blowing." That coveted moment would soon come, with Houston receiving the offer from Swinney in his office. The four-star prospect has been the recipient of plenty of high-caliber offers, but to earn one from Clemson was something he's been waiting on for a long time. "I can't even describe what I was feeling in the moment," Houston said. "That was an offer I've been waiting for." Houston plans to return to Clemson for a home game, but has not confirmed when that will be. Clemson stands as one of his top schools after Sunday's visit, firmly cementing itself in the mix for his services. “He that dwells in the secret place of God shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” -Psalms 91:1



I’m beyond grateful to Coach Swinney, @CoachGRiley, @TajhB10, and the @ClemsonFB Family for the offer. #TigerRag🐅 pic.twitter.com/xmKUyb07wU — Peyton Houston 2027 QB (@PeytonHouston8) June 8, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!