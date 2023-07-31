New teammate says Peter Woods is "a future first-round draft pick"

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Fifth-year defensive tackle Tyler Davis’s return to Clemson for a fifth season was a bit of a surprise given his talent. He could have gone to the NFL but chose to stay for another season. Part of that decision was how things ended last season. “That’s not the way I wanted to finish my career, so that’s part of the reason I came back, just going out like that, with a loss,” Davis said. “I’m over them. I just can’t wait for the next season.” He said he’d love to add a national championship to his resume. The defense overall struggled quite a bit compared to recent seasons. They ranked tied for No. 25 in yards allowed per play with 5.03 and No. 28 in yards allowed per game with 334.4. The opponents scored 34 touchdowns against them. Nonetheless, Davis feels the Tigers have what it takes to have the best defense in the country and make that national championship run. “We’re very competitive in practice … We hold each other accountable. We make sure we do, everything’s doing the right thing,” Davis said. “We got the best linebacker duo, you know, the best safeties, the best corners and the best d-linemen … It’s going to be great.” Part of the improvement in the offseason is the 2023 recruiting class. There are several young, talented players coming in. But none of them have garnered more attention and praise than defensive lineman Peter Woods. Out of Alabaster, Alabama, Woods was ranked the No. 9 overall player in the country by ESPN and helped his high school get to four straight 7A State Championships. They also only had five losses during that period. According to Davis, Woods will have plenty of opportunities to show his talents on the football field this coming season. “You’ll see a lot from him,” Davis said. “He’s definitely a future first-round draft pick. He’s just, he’s been excellent in just the willing, sometimes you also have highly (recruited players) that aren’t willing to take advice, but he’s willing to learn and stuff like that.” But Davis wanted to make sure all of the rookies got credit. One thing he learned as a freshman is that you have to have a strong work ethic as a player. You must be willing to learn, like he described with Woods, and you must be a team player. The entire 2023 recruiting class has shown that so far this summer. “They came up this summer and they literally worked from 8 (a.m.) all the way to 4 (p.m.),” Davis said. “So, they’re not required to be there at all, but they just did it because they know they want it, and they know where they want to go and they know what it takes.” Fans will be able to see Davis, Woods, and the rest of this Tiger defense in action in their first game against Duke on Monday, September 4 (8 p.m./ESPN). View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest