New offensive line commit Jaylan Beckley shocks Dabo Swinney with his question

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Jaylan Beckley’s question shocked Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, but it also brought a lot of smiles. Beckley, a 4-star 2025 offensive lineman out of Trinity Christian Academy (Texas), announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday. He joined fellow 4-star offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs in Sunday commitments for the Tigers. Beckley's offer list also includes Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas, among more Power 5 programs. Beckley was on hand for the Tigers’ Elite Junior Day over the weekend. “Once we got in on Thursday, we checked into our hotel, and the next day, Friday, me and my mom went to go eat and got to meet with Coach (Matt) Luke a little bit. My first time getting to meet him in person,” Beckley told TigerNet. “So that was really good. Got to sit down and have a conversation with him. Then Saturday, all of Junior Day, it was great. I got to hang out with a lot of the other commits and the recruits. And it was really good just to get a feel for them and everything that we did. We had a lot of informational meetings, which is really important for me. I got all my questions answered. And just get a really good feel for everything and to get all the information. And then at the end of the night, we had dinner at Coach Swinney’s house, and everyone came over. So, it was a fun day.” Beckley said he knew almost right away that Clemson was the place to be. “I think when I walked on campus the first time, Thursday, when I had my first little meeting with Coach Luke, and when I first walked into the football facility, I just felt it,” Beckley said. “I had been praying for a long time, this whole past year and a half, for God to just make it clear to me who was the clear choice for me to go to. And I prayed to Him that He would make it crystal clear that once it was time, I would know in my heart, with no hesitation whatsoever, and that I would just know. And it did. So, when I walked in, I was like, yeah, this is the place. But it just added up onto that. And so, it was just a domino effect. By the end of the day, there was no hesitation in my mind whatsoever.” Swinney gave a speech that lasted well over two hours, giving details about the program and life beyond football, and when those two hours were up, Beckley knew he was ready to announce his decision. “When Coach Swinney was talking to all the juniors at the end, he asked if anybody had any questions. And I raised my hand, and I was like, can I commit? And so everyone started celebrating,” Beckley said. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, you can commit.’ And he asked me, are you serious? I was like, yes, I'm serious. I'm ready. And it was an amazing moment, honestly. I started getting teary-eyed because it was just every single little event we went through throughout the day, it just felt right, and it started to feel like it just felt like home. And then to see how excited everybody was, and everybody was saying, welcome to the family. And wrapping me up and hugging me, and everybody had been so welcoming the whole time anyway. “It was an awesome experience.” Beckley said Jacobs told him he had stolen his thunder. “I talked to him right after I did it and the meeting got out, and he walked up to me and he was like, ‘Bro, I was going to do the same thing.’ So I was talking with him, and I said come on, man, let’s do it,” Beckley said. “Come on, that'd be a lot of fun. Because me and him, we met last summer. And so we had been keeping in touch a little bit anyway. But I was so excited when he actually did that [committed to Clemson] at dinner because I knew he was just thinking about it. But yeah, it was awesome.” Beckley said the Tigers aren’t done with what he thinks will be a highly-rated recruiting class. “I'm very excited for this recruiting class. I mean, honestly, just the caliber of guys that we've been able to get into this class. One as football players, but also as young men,” he said. “I feel confident around these guys as future teammates and just future friends for life. But I'm extremely excited to see how this recruiting class wraps up for us." What is his message to Clemson fans? “You're getting someone who is 110% all in. I'm all into the family now,” he said. “I'm huge on family, and I'm just happy to be a part of the Clemson family now." I'M ALL IN. #COMMITED Tiger fam, let's go! @ClemsonFB #AllIn #Clemson @CoachMattLuke @CoachGRiley @SorrellsJordan @TCAAddisonFB @TCA_Addison @HC_Hayes @J_Clint @CoachMacsOLine @DavidsonGideon @BlakeHeberttt @ware_easton @BraydenJacobs77 pic.twitter.com/agBDtHpQuX — Jaylan Beckley (@JaylanBeckley) January 28, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now