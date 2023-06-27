New defensive commit says 2024 recruiting class is already primed to face Georgia

David Hood by Senior Writer -

A recent Clemson commitment says the 2024 recruiting class is already primed to face Georgia. Darien Mayo (6-7, 250) is a 2024 defensive end prospect out of Olney (MD) Good Counsel who committed to Clemson last week. He is considered by the 247Sports Composite rankings as the No. 22 defensive lineman in the country, the No. 178 in the country covering all positions and the fifth-best player coming out of Maryland. Clemson has 12 commitments from the 2024 class and the Tigers also have commitments from five-star wide receiver Bryan Wesco of Midlothian, Texas and five-star linebacker Sammy Brown from Jefferson, Georgia in contending for another Top 10 class. Other four-star players committed to Clemson are tight end Christian Bentancur from Woodstock, Illinois; defensive end Hevin Brown-Shuler of of Atlanta; cornerback Tavoy Feagin of Tampa, Florida; safety Noah Dixon of Lagrange, Georgia; and defensive lineman Champ Thompson from Norcross, Georgia. The Tigers open the 2024 season against Georgia in Atlanta on August 31st, and those recruits are already looking forward to their collegiate opener. “This already is a great recruiting class, and it has a chance to be special,” Mayo told TigerNet. “Our goal is the first game against Georgia because that is when we are going to be there. Let’s go compete. I am so ready for that. I am looking forward to it. They are the defending national champions, and they run a championship program. I can’t wait for that, to see what we can do.” Mayo said that while some may think Clemson is slipping, this class will ensure that the Tigers stay on top. “That is a big thing for us,” Mayo said. “This is a great program with a lot of rich history. We want to do our due diligence and keep it that way. Keep this program alive. There are a lot of great players that came before us like Hunter Renfrow and Deshaun Watson. That’s our job is to keep it going.” Mayo said he’s known for a while that Clemson was home. “That last official visit is what did it for me. I wanted to do my due diligence and go to other places and see how it was,” he said. “I wanted to see what other people were talking about, but I knew in my heart Clemson was where I wanted to be. Cities are cool, but I come from a small town and so Clemson stood out to me. I can relate to it. And they have a defense where I can fit right in. And everybody down there is all about love. The coaches, the teachers, the players, even the people in the town were showing me love.” What is his message to Clemson fans? “I am ready to go to work,” Mayo said. "I will come in and work hard and we will keep Clemson on top.”

