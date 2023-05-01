Neff agrees with Mack Brown that NIL needs more guardrails

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Athletic Director Graham Neff is on board with North Carolina head coach Mack Brown’s suggestion that the NIL landscape needs to be regulated. In an interview a few weeks ago, Brown told SI’s Ross Dellenger that the amateur model of college athletics is a thing of the past. “We’re the NFL. We’re the mini-NFL,” Brown said. “It’s just like the NFL. That’s where we are headed. We will never see amateurism again. It’s gone. I hate it. I thought that’s who we are, what college football is. “Now, we are a farm league for the NFL with many NFL programs. We are headed toward an NFL model.” Brown indicated he’s frustrated with some of what’s occurring now with the state of collegiate athletics and name, image and likeness (NIL) to foster a “pay-for-play” product. “Cheaters cheat. People who used to give inducements are still doing that. It’s just called NIL,” Brown said. “This stupid thing about it’s not pay-for-play. Why are they paying them? They’re not paying them for nothing. It is what it is. I wish we would stop hiding behind NIL.” Neff said there aren’t enough rules in place to stop what Brown is talking about. “Listen, it’s never been more dynamic and changing, and certainly NIL and pay for play is kind of probably what is fueling Coach Brown's comments. Current conditions are really tough, right? Really tough,” Neff said a few weeks ago. “The competitive environment of college athletics and what that means for recruiting and retention, right? And NIL, great thing, but the limit or the lack of rules, right? There's no draft, there's no salary cap, which was Coach Brown's comments. And we have drafts in Little League Baseball, and there's some guardrails in probably all aspects of sports and leagues. But right now, where college athletics is, we're in an environment where support for the growing sports and entertainment dollar and for our student-athletes and voice and their value is growing, and I’m incredibly supportive of that. “And we're trying to catch the system up with guardrails, with rules, with methodology. And we're just kind of at a gap right now, and it's really hard. And I'm certainly not sitting here saying anything that hasn't been said before or crying anything beyond maybe what a lot of people read and feel and our coaches feel. But I think there are steps and there's certainly a lot of high-priority discussion going on from that world. How do we create a system or a model that supports and is able to contribute dollars where value is generated for our student athletes?” Neff said he has to think beyond football, however. “I'm younger and I maybe think a little differently or more aggressively, so I'm a big believer in that direction,” Neff said. “But how do we create a model that supports 21 sports for Clemson? With additional lacrosse and gymnastics, softball four years behind this here. So it's not easy. I think Coach Brown's words I read ring true. He's certainly seen it from all angles and it's a high priority, something that I hope that Clemson can be a leader in.” Neff said he hopes change is on the way, whether it comes from the conferences or from federal intervention. “There's just so many lines in the water, right? We talk federal and Congress and certainly the new NCAA President, Charlie Baker is spending a lot of time there as are our commissioners and leadership,” Neff said. “And so, there's that avenue and then there's, ‘Hey, how do we help affect it locally?’ So timing is one of those projects that doesn't have an end date or it must be deliverable by unfortunately. Urgency with it, because again, as we talked or as I started, current condition is really, really tough. So hopefully we can get to a point sooner rather than later.”

