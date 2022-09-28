NC State defensive coordinator hoping for lots of nasty against Clemson

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

While most people are hoping the rain and winds move out of Clemson before its 7:30 pm kickoff against NC State on Saturday, Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson is hoping for "nasty" conditions.

Clemson’s offense had arguably its best game in over a year last week against Wake Forest, putting up 51 points and 559 total yards of offense. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 26-of-41 passes for 371 yards and five touchdowns while running back Will Shipley added 104 yards and a score on the ground.

Gibson said his guys would love to play in wet and nasty conditions.

“Let it get as nasty as it can. Our guys would like that,” Gibson told the media earlier this week. “Obviously, we have to keep a great functional base. We can’t be falling around, especially with the quarterback run game. If it gets nasty and wet, I’m sure they’re going to use him a bunch. We have to get an extra guy in the box or whatever we need to do to stop it.”

The fourth-year defensive coordinator said his defense just has to be who they are.

“It’s very important (to have veterans). Our guys have played in big games as well,” Gibson said. “Our guys are going to be ready. We’ve got a great opponent and national audience. This is why you come to NC State, to play these types of games.

“(We have to) stay focused. What we have to do is be the best us that we can be. We don’t need an out-of-body experience. We don’t need to turn into superheroes or try to; we’ve just got to do our job and practice the right way and earn the victory today, tomorrow, and the next day. We’ll keep preparing. We know what we’ve got and what we’re facing, and we’ve just got to be our best.”

Despite having a new offensive coordinator in Brandon Streeter, Gibson said he hasn’t seen many changes in the Tigers’ offense.

“Not really. They have a few wrinkles in the run game that they didn’t have a year ago, but most of their offense has stayed the same,” he said. “That’s got coach Swinney’s fingerprints on it as well, obviously.”

Gibson said that he has seen a lot of improvement from Uiagalelei through the first four games of the season.

“Deep balls right now. He’s throwing very accurate right now down the field,” he said of Clemson’s quarterback. “Guys are making plays for him, but he’s putting the ball in the right spots and keeping it out of harm’s way. He’s doing a really nice job.

“He’s moving around. He was quick last year, too. He’s a big kid who can run. He’s very athletic. He can use his feet to escape out of some things. He can hurt you with that. Last year on their second touchdown, he busted a 40-yard run on us.”

Obviously, one play that sticks out was the two-point conversion against Wake Forest, where Uiagalelei completed a pass on one leg, but Gibson said that’s not the first time the junior signal-caller has made a play like that.

“You’ve got to wrap him up. He did it to Georgia Tech,” he said. “It was a one-possession game, and Georgia Tech had him sacked and spun him around, and somehow he found Shipley and flipped it to him for a gain of about 25. He’s a playmaker. It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m excited to watch our kids play.”

With Clemson’s offense seemingly clicking, Gibson said, they have to be prepared for anything.

“They’ve got great players,” he said. “They’ve recruited well. They’ve got good kids who make a lot of plays. I think their quarterback is much improved. He throws the ball well. He’ll extend plays on you. He can be a threat in the run game as well. We’ve got to prepare for all of it.”

On Will Shipley

“He runs hard. We know a lot about Will, and Will is going to be motivated to play his best against us. He scored a touchdown against us last year and had some nice runs. We’ve got to wrap him up. He runs hard, runs strong. He’s going to be a handful as well.”

On Clemson’s offensive line

“That offensive line is good. They’re much improved as well. They’re not getting to him a lot. Again, they are a good football team. They’re ranked fifth in the country for a reason.”