NC standout Akedran Crumel recaps Clemson visit: "I definitely gotta get back on campus"

For as long as Akedran Crumel can remember, Clemson has always been a program not far from his radar. He describes the Tigers as one of the best programs, watching that evolve over time. Now, the 2027 DB from Clayton (NC) sees them eyeing him as a future piece they can work with. Clemson has kept a close eye on the rising sophomore, with Mike Reed getting his first interaction with the sophomore one year prior on a recruiting trip to Clayton. For Crumel, Reed stood out among staff during his weekend visit, dubbed “The Underclass Experience.” "They came to my school during my freshman year, recruiting one of my teammates,” Crumel said. “They showed me some interest, but I wasn't able to talk to them because I was a freshman. But from my visit I really like the staff. Coach Reed stood out a lot.” The Clayton native is already drawing interest from North Carolina, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, and other programs that have pulled the trigger on an offer. Soon, it could be Clemson’s turn, but this past weekend was more of a “get to know you” process for most of the 2027 visitors. Crumel also had to grow an understanding of Clemson. He was able to take in everything from how the practice operation works to how players and staff interact. The young defender told TigerNet that his visit was incredibly positive. A significant takeaway was that the staff’s care for the players is evident. “I loved the visit,” Crumel said. “The facilities are great, their practice was full of energy, and you can tell every coach really cared for the kids.” As the summer inches towards the calendar, an offer could be coming to Crumel’s doorstep. “It will mean a whole lot,” Crumel said. “Ever since I can remember, Clemson has been one of the top programs in the country. It would be big.” Crumel told TigerNet he hopes to return to campus soon, but his focus this summer will be on competing in camps and collecting a few visits. “This summer, I'm just planning on putting in hard work,” Crumel said. “I'm going to hit a few camps/visit, but I definitely gotta get back on campus.” Just had a great time at @ClemsonFB 🐅🐅 can't wait to get back on campus. @CUCoachReed @CoachTurnerCUFB @Coach_TomAllen @Clements_TJC pic.twitter.com/35QuPoYfZG — Akedran Ak Crumel (@Ak_Crumel) March 29, 2025

