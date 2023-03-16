NC lineman building strong relationship with Tigers, sees athleticism edge

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

After hosting many top prospects recently for in recent weeks, Clemson has turned up the heat on recruitment for the 2024 class. One of those visitors picked up a Clemson offer just prior to his visit, and a return trip is already scheduled for June. Eagan Boyer picked up a Clemson offer on February 17th after developing a relationship with offensive line coach Thomas Austin over the past months. Boyer is a 6-8, 265-pound tackle from Cornelius (NC) Hough, and his recruitment has taken off with offers pouring in from major programs. Boyer is currently listed as a 3-star and the No. 26 OT in the 247Sports recruiting rankings for the ’24 class. Boyer has received offers from schools such as North Carolina, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Clemson. Boyer has had the chance to visit many of those schools and continues to feel out which place will be the best fit in the end. “I’m possibly going to major in Mechanical Engineering and focusing on automotive, so Clemson fits that,” Boyer told TigerNet. “As far as football, it needs to be a winning program where I’m going to be developed.” Austin has shown the ability to go out and identify top talent, with Blake Miller having a standout freshman season in 2022 for the Tigers. Austin has been the primary recruiter for Boyer, and their relationship continues to grow. “I’ve talked to coach Austin and coach (Robbie) Caldwell mostly. Other Clemson coaches have been in contact but not as much as those,” Boyer said. “I think my relationship with them has continued to get better. Now I just want to see how they coach and develop their guys.” Boyer was aware all along that Clemson goes through a long process of making sure that a prospect is the right fit for Clemson. Boyer shows tremendous athleticism at the tackle position, and that is one thing that stood out to the Clemson staff. “I think there are parts of my game that they really like. You have to know Clemson is slow to offer, so when they do you know they aren’t messing around,” he said. “I’m more athletic than most offensive linemen. I still move like a tight end for the most part. My pass protection is the strongest part of my game and working on my run blocking. I love to work on my game a lot. I love studying the game and working on my skills.” Boyer visited Clemson last weekend and has a return trip planned for June 2nd. Outside of Clemson, Boyer has built strong relationships with major players across the country and has numerous visits planned for the spring. “I have a great relationship with the guys at Virginia Tech. Getting to be the same with Auburn and Tennessee,” Boyer said. “And the same with Wisconsin. I’m visiting all of those, plus Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State in the spring. Great to be back in Death Valley. See you June 2nd. @ClemsonFB @HoughFB @finisholacademy pic.twitter.com/AKtjq93R8X — Eagan Boyer (@BoyerEagan) March 12, 2023