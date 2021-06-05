Nation's top tight end recaps "awesome" Clemson visit

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson has their quarterback in the 2022 class, with Westlake (TX) 4-star Cade Klubnik committed to the Tigers. The coaching staff is now in the process of surrounding the quarterback with more weapons, and Clemson hosted one of their priority targets this week for an unofficial visit.

Oscar Delp was in attendance at the Dabo Swinney football camp on Thursday for an unofficial visit, with plans for a potential official visit to Clemson during the 2021 football season. Delp is the No. 2 tight end in the nation and the No. 80 prospect overall in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports rankings. Delp has visited Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia so far, and visits to Michigan and South Carolina are also on the agenda for one of the nation’s top players.

Delp’s Clemson recruitment has been handled by offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tony Elliott, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, and head coach Dabo Swinney. With the 4-star finally on campus, the Tigers’ staff made sure to let Delp know that he is a priority in the ’22 class.

“They really let me know that I am a priority for them. They told me how they wanted to use me and how I could help them,” Delp told TigerNet. “I talked the most with coach Elliott, coach Streeter, and coach Swinney. They want to use me as a tight end that can stretch the field and create mismatches and line up in multiple spots.”

Delp and his mother spent time at Swinney's house Thursday night as the coaching staff made sure the prospect understood he was a priority. What was Delp’s impression of what he saw from the Clemson visit?

“Man, it was awesome,” Delp said. “The coaches, players, and people at Clemson really stood out to me. Everyone was very friendly and made me feel at home.”

The Clemson coaching staff are not the only ones who are recruiting Delp to become a Tiger. Delp has remained in contact with Cade Klubnik, and Clemson’s quarterback commit is working to get the talented tight end in orange.

“It definitely could be,” Delp said of possibly calling Clemson home. “I text with Cade all the time and he’s recruiting me just as hard as the coaches.”

Delp is committed to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl and will also be in attendance at The Opening, a national 7-on-7 invitational for elite prospects. The 6-4, 230-pound from West Forsyth (GA) finished his junior season with over 700 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns.