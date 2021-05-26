Nation's No. 1 running back now in contact with Clemson coaches

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter

The No. 1 running back in the 2023 class had the chance to meet the Clemson staff on a Zoom call Tuesday, and that call could spark a visit to Clemson this summer.

Richard Young is currently listed as the No. 1 running back and the No. 19 player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2023 class. The 5-star running back from Lehigh Acres (FL) has collected over 30 offers in his young recruitment, with Alabama, Ohio State, and Oklahoma already extending offers to Young. The 6-0, 190-pound elite back is starting to set up his visits for the summer, and Clemson could potentially play host to Young in July.

Clemson running backs coach CJ Spiller has been the lead recruiter for Young, and a Zoom call provided Young the chance to learn more about Clemson and the coaching staff.

“They were excited and I was too to get on the Zoom call with them. They introduced themselves and they told me everything about Clemson and the relationship they have with each other,” Young told TigerNet. “I also learned a lot about them and the program, and it was a blessing hearing the things I like to hear.”

Being an All-American in high school and college will be a topic that Spiller can always bring up with recruits, but Spiller and Young are building a bond outside of football.

“I’ve talked to Clemson before with CJ Spiller, and we started building a relationship together,” Young said. “They were making me feel comfortable (on the Zoom call), and just knowing them better as a coach besides just football, but also being a good person on and off the field.”

Young has visits already scheduled to Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, and Alabama for June. Young also hopes to visit Oklahoma, and Clemson could be another visit for Young in July. What will Young be looking for on his visits?

“The things I’m looking for in a school is the coaches, the relationship with them, and also the offensive linemen,” he said. “And their running style and if the plays they run fit me the best.”

Clemson will begin to send out offers for the 2023 class in June, and Young looks to be on his way to receiving an offer from the Tigers. Does Young feel like Clemson can be a major contender in his recruitment?

“Yes sir they can,” Young said. “I don’t know a lot about them, but I love how they use their running backs.”

As a multi-sport athlete, Young also stars on his high school track team. Young was named a Freshman All-American by MaxPreps in 2019 and ran for over 900 yards with 12 touchdowns as a sophomore.