Nation's No. 1 running back loved Clemson visit, talks latest

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Richard Young is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the 2023 class, with close to 40 offers already heading into his junior year of high school. Young had the chance to visit Clemson recently, and that trip ended with another offer to add to his impressive list.

Young was on campus at Clemson on June 25th, and the 5-star running back left town with an offer given out by head coach Dabo Swinney. At 6-0, 190-pounds, Young is currently ranked as the No. 17 player overall and the No. 1 running back in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the ’23 class. Young has used the month of June to take visits to many of the major programs that have offered, including Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, and Florida State. The 5-star from Lehigh Acres (FL) will be a priority for all of the elite programs in the country, and Clemson has firmly placed itself in the race after the June visit.

Young’s recruitment has been primarily handled by running backs coach CJ Spiller, but Young’s visit to Clemson came at a time when Spiller was out of town. Young was given the tour of Clemson by co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, and the 5-star back left impressed by the Clemson culture.

“Coach Spiller didn’t come because he was on vacation with family, but I called him after the visit,” Young told TigerNet. “Coach Elliott took me around, and there was several other coaches there too. What stood out to me the most was the family part, and the education was really on point. That’s what really stood out to me.”

Young learned of the Clemson offer from the Tigers’ head coach, and Swinney told Young that he believes he can be a major piece to the Clemson program in the future.

“Coach Dabo FaceTimed me before I was doing my photoshoot. He first talked about my grades and how impressed he was because of that,” Young said. “He was telling me how they don’t just give out offers to just anyone and he believed that I can be the biggest part of the team if I come there because I’m crazy good. They definitely will be in my top schools.”

Young will be able to choose from all of the elite programs in the country when it’s his time to sign, and he is looking for the school that he can build the best relationship with during his recruitment.

“My big factor in a school will be relationships. Not only with me, but with my parents,” he said. “And the environment and the coaches. And also the offensive linemen and the running style, and if the plays they run fit me the best.”

Young made the trip to Clemson with his uncle, and Young said they were both very impressed with the Clemson program. Which schools are standing out to Young after wrapping up his recent visits?

“Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and others,” Young said of the schools that he has built a good relationship with. “My uncle loved everything about Clemson, and he definitely loved the vibe and the coaches there.”