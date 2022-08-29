Myles Murphy not paying attention to mock drafts, says he won't get the big head

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Myles Murphy knows what the experts say about his draft chances, but he also knows that in the topsy-turvy world of major college football and NFL expectations, that can change in the blink of an eye. That’s why he’s paying attention to the here and now.

Most NFL mock drafts have Murphy pegged as a top-15 pick should he decide to forego his final season at Clemson and enter his name into the draft. However, he knows a lot can change between August and next spring.

"Last year, in a lot of mock drafts, my dad was telling me that Travon Walker was not even mentioned in the 1st round draft picks, and he was No. 1 overall," Murphy said after a recent practice. "A lot of those mock drafts can be right, but most are just incorrect-- (or) for the fans. It's cool to know that my name is up there at the top, but no, I do not pay much attention to those mock drafts."

A former top-5 national recruit who earned Freshman All-America honors from several outlets in 2020 and earned a fourth-team All-American selection from Phil Steele in 2021, Murphy enters 2022 credited with 94 tackles (26.0 for loss), 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups over 25 games (16 starts).

The numbers are good, yes, but he isn’t about to let those distract him from his goals, and he’s been getting advice from former NFL players who have been through the process.

"Don't get the big head, don't let the outside distractions get too big," Murphy said of the advice. "Stay where you are, stay in the now, win today."

What is he looking to improve this season?

"Staying a very consistent run stuffer, improving on being a more consistent pass rusher, those are the main two things," Murphy said. "Staying true to my technique, I know a lot of times when I get to the quarterback, I got a little lazy sometimes. I thought it was a given if I got to the quarterback, he'll go down, but now I gotta finish the play.”

Murphy can take advice – and learn how to play the game – from Nick Eason. Even though Eason coaches the defensive tackles and Lemanski Hall coaches the defensive ends, he played at Clemson and in the NFL and hasn’t been shy about passing along his knowledge. Not only to Murphy but to the entire defensive line.

"It's been a huge improvement-- his NFL knowledge and his expertise. He's working on the little things-- timing, hand placement, eyes," Murphy said. "A lot of the stuff that people on the outside-looking in don't see. He's teaching us the game and making sure we understand pass rushing and playing the run."

The Clemson defensive line has a chance to stand among the nation’s best, and Murphy said confidence is high with the group.

"Confidence has always been very high for myself. As a D-Line Unit -- as a defensive unit -- and as a team, our confidence is very high," Murphy said. "I know what we need to improve on as a D-Line and a defense."