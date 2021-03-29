Myles Murphy has his college body, now he's looking for greatness

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Myles Murphy now has his college body, and the sky is the limit. Murphy is a former top-5 national recruit who made an instant impact in 2020, earning Freshman All-America honors from several outlets in 2020. The defensive end enters 2021 credited with 51 tackles (12.0 for loss), 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 414 snaps over 12 games (six starts) in 2020. But that was while he was building what he calls his college body. Now that he has it, he expects an even better 2021. "Last year physically I came in at 6-5, 265 and I was building into my college body,” Murphy said. “Now that I'm in my college body, I'm way far ahead of where I need to be endurance-wise, and pretty much everything because I'm moving very well right now with my weight, and I'm looking good right now. "A lot of people don't realize that I played the whole last season between 275 and 278. Right now, I'm moving well with this weight at 280 so I'm good right now."

Murphy told TigerNet that he is around 6-5 or 6-6 and checks in at 280 pounds, but he’s also further ahead mentally.

"Mentally, I'm for sure far ahead of where I was last year at this time,” he said. “I wasn't really 100 percent into the playbook until after the opener. Now I'm in tune to the playbook and not just what I'm doing but the entire defense."

Part of his development is learning the playbook.

"Knowing the playbook down to a T. Last year, I knew the playbook as far as my role, but now I'm trying to learn the playbook as far as what everyone does on every blitz, and even coverage and where the quarterback can scramble up the middle or outside,” Murphy said. "Last year, I was good in the run game but my pass rush was I guess mediocre or average or maybe a little above average. I most definitely want to improve in that and get more pressure in drop-7, drop-8 coverages and get in the backfield and create pressure."

Murphy is part of a defensive line that returns four players who started games last season or have started games in their career. That includes defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee (the expected starters) and ends like Justin Mascoll, KJ Henry, and Xavier Thomas. It’s a group he thinks has a lot of potential.

"We can be really good, actually. We are showing a lot of spark,” he said. “Really, we are being very consistent actually. It's some days we'll go under the bridge sometimes, but once we get that consistency, chemistry together, I'm pretty sure we'll be consistently showing out every week, every day. ... Consistency is the most important thing for us."

Bresee and Murphy started as true freshmen last season, and Bresee has appeared to be unblockable during the scrimmages and Murphy said his teammate is showing sparks of greatness.

"He is showing a lot more consistency. Last year, we were showing sparks of what we could be,” Murphy said. “Now those sparks are becoming more consistent. As the spring goes on, then summer and fall, we plan to have those sparks become just how we play whenever we step on the field."

He also likes what he has seen out of defensive tackles DeMonte Capehart and Tre Williams.

“I'm seeing a lot of improvement in both of them. DeMonte is showing a lot of strength, quickness, which people wouldn't really expect from a big guy like him,” Murphy said. “Playbook-wise, he's grown a lot there. So has Tre mentally on the playbook. Tre shows a lot of quickness off the ball. Good hand movement. Last year, he would show a lot of quickness in speed-rush, but now he's mixing a lot of speed rushes with power rushes, so he's expanding his palette."

Linebacker Kevin Swint has moved to the defensive end to add depth, and Murphy said it’s been an easy transition for Swint to make.

"He's doing a great job making that transition. He played a little d-end in high school. He knows what to do,” Murphy said. “It's small nuances we have to fix up a little bit as his mechanics go. At his size, he can play defensive end; he just needs to learn how to play defensive end at his size, because a lot of the time he is watching me and (Justin) Mascoll and XT and tries to play like us, but he's a little smaller than us so it's going to be a little bit different for him. But he's been doing a good job."