Myles Murphy feels like he has put it all together

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

Here’s a scary thought for opponents' offensive coordinators: Myles Murphy finally feels like everything is starting to click for him. The sophomore defensive end is putting together a stellar 2021 campaign, racking up 17 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss, and 2 1/2 sacks through five games.

The former top-five recruit in the country says the game is starting to move slower for him and he is starting to pick up on what offensive coordinators do in different situations during games this year.

“I felt it coming together late last season,” said Murphy. “All during spring and fall camp I felt it all coming together. I’m not only understanding our defense, but football and different mechanics and how offensive coordinators think in different situations. I’m starting to pick up on that a little more.”

Murphy has had to step up this season with the injury bug plaguing the defensive line, with significant injuries to starters Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee. The 6’5 275-pound Georgia native had maybe the best game of his college career the last time Clemson took the field, recording six tackles, 2 1/2 for loss, and 1 1/2 sacks against Boston College. Murphy is excited for his opportunity to lead the defensive front for the Tigers, and he is confident in the young guys around him as well.

“Having XT (Xavier Thomas), Tré (Williams), Ruke (Orhorhoro) and Payton (Page), those are four dudes that are going to have to step up,” Murphy said. “They’ve done exactly what I knew they could do though. Honestly, it was no surprise to me that they performed the way they performed last weekend and I could see that being seen day in and day out.”

“It’s easy for a young player to get big eyes and see the ball, and go get the ball,” said Murphy. “It is key to remember to stay outside the tackle and keep contain because the blitz is coming up the middle or vice versa.”

Clemson travels to New York this week for a Friday night matchup with the Syracuse Orange (7 p.m./ESPN). The 3-2 Tigers will play on a Friday in the regular season for the first time since they lost to Syracuse on the road in the Carrier Dome back in 2017, 27-24. Murphy knows that the Orange offense is quick and explosive and the Clemson defense will have to be on top of it to come home with a win.

“They bring a lot of different things and looks to the table that I haven’t seen yet this year,” Murphy said. “Something we really have to stay focused on this week is staying gap-sound. If we don’t keep in our gaps they could break out for a big run or a big pass. We just have to stay gap-sound and keep contain on the quarterback and not see too much and react too quickly off of our key.”