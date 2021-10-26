My Last Snap: Emotional Matt Bockhorst reflects on Clemson career

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst never holds back, whether it’s on the football field, in life, or in an emotional interview session with the media. Tuesday was the latter as the Tigers senior reflected on his career-ending injury and career at Clemson.

Bockhorst entered the 2021 season having played 1,352 career snaps over 40 games (13 starts). A 2021 semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation, Bockhorst was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020.

However, Bockhorst tore his ACL during the loss last Saturday at Pitt and is facing a fifth knee surgery and won’t pursue another season. As he sat waiting to hear the results from the doctors, he had an idea his Clemson football career was over.

"Before I went into the locker room I knew that was probably my last snap and that is very hard to accept," Bockhorst said. "It's not something you can control but in a way, you feel like you let your team down. I've always wanted to give to my team what I've expected them to give me and that's everything."

Pursuing a sixth year of eligibility was never an option, and it didn’t take him long to realize he had played his last snap as a Tiger.

"Sooner or later, you can only take so much," Bockhorst said. "It's part of the game. It's the risk you run. It's unfortunate because you just can't control it. From a mental standpoint, it just takes a lot out of you. To go through that, go through the rehab, get ready to play again and then it just seems like it's over, over and over again.

"It's my time. It doesn't make it any easier. I've cried my fair share of tears, but it's something that's the best decision for me. I've done everything I can. I've come to the realization that was my last snap."

Head coach Dabo Swinney was also emotional when discussing the injury to one of his favorite players.

“Bockhorst, this kid — I have never had a more committed guy than Bockhorst,” Swinney said. “I mean, he loves every second of football and everything that goes into football. You gotta love football to play offensive line, first of all. But to play the way that he plays it … He is giving everything. This will probably be his fifth knee surgery or so. I mean, his career is going to be over and he has embraced that. He understands that.”

Bockhorst was chosen as a team captain for the game at Pitt, a fitting end for a leader of his caliber.

“He was a captain in his very last game, and that is very fitting because you know that is just the type of young man he is,” Swinney said. “I am going to miss him. He was playing well.”

Bockhorst said the experience and the memories are worth the pain and the struggle.

"I've gotten to experience a lot of things that most kids can never dream of and I'm very, very thankful for that," Bockhorst said. "I'm very thankful I came to a place like Clemson. If I could do it over again 10 out of 10 times I would come here. I just really appreciate everybody who's reached out and supported me over these last couple of days. That's really lifted my spirits."

As the tears continued to well in his eyes, Bockhorst tried to put what Clemson means to him into words.

"If I were to sit here and talk about what Clemson means to me in totality, we'd be sitting here a long time," Bockhorst said. "I came here as a kid from Ohio who wanted to think outside the box and do something special. What ensued, I could never have imagined."