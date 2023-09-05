CLEMSON FOOTBALL

More Clemson opener reaction: Lack of speed limits offensive playcalling
Garrett Riley is facing a lot of the same issues Clemson's previous offensive coordinator did with the personnel, TigerNet was told.

by - Senior Writer - 2023 Sep 5 15:30

Sometimes, it’s necessary to step out and ask for help. That’s why I have a cadre of football people I trust, and when I reached out to one source today, he said he knew I had questions. Boy, did I have questions, so let’s get started.

Let me start with this – I mentioned in a board post that a former player texted me to say someone needed to take the play sheet from Dabo, and that turned into another round of “Dabo is calling the plays.” I did a lot of digging on that (more than one person on a headset), and the answer I get back is more of what I’ve heard for a few years, that he has input, but last night was all Garrett Riley.

So, that leads to this question…why did the offense look eerily similar to the one we’ve seen the last few years? (And this is where it’s cool to sit down with someone who knows the game inside and out and can move salt and pepper shakers and ketchup bottles and explain what you’re seeing).

The answer on why it looks the same is because the problems are still the same, and defenses understand that and are playing it the way a good defensive coordinator should play it. Clemson simply doesn’t have playmakers at wide receiver, no one that can take the top off of a defense and stretch the field. There was hope heading into this year that a healthy Beaux Collins and a healthy Adam Randall, and a more experienced Cole Turner would help in that regard.

Maybe they will develop. But what I saw in person was a complete lack of separation and ability to get open. No true speed differential. I love Antonio Williams and he’s great at what he does, but your slot guy isn’t the one that is going to be the deep, vertical threat. And right now, Clemson doesn’t have that deep threat. (And this is where the ball goes out wide – if you can’t throw it vertically, you have to go horizontally. And if the defense is flooding the box, it makes it hard to throw over the middle because that zone is flooded, and you don’t have the time for the routes to develop).

Quarterback Cade Klubnik is culpable in this, too. He had happy feet again, didn’t let routes develop and too often went to the checkdown too fast. That also lets a defense know you can’t get a guy deep.

And despite all of that, Clemson’s offense still had a chance. Riley made a nice adjustment with the two-back set, and after watching a replay of the game, I’m inclined to believe the offensive line played better than many believe. It’s hard when the other side has numbers, but they still opened some holes (and yes, there were some key missed blocks in there, too). But turnovers killed any and all momentum. That and the kicking game.

Right now, there are no easy answers. We’ve heard a lot about Tyler Brown’s speed in camp (and I saw it myself a few times), and Tink (Misun) Kelley has drawn rave reviews. Noble Johnson is a guy we thought would play. But Kelley and Johnson are guys the coaches wanted to redshirt…..do they have enough speed to be difference-makers out wide?

And that speed, or lack thereof, brings me to another point. I know the coaches are wanting to redshirt Jarvis Green, but he’s a guy who could make a difference as a changeup guy at running back. He can go the distance. So maybe there are internal options. But as we made the four-hour drive back home last night, we talked about the lack of speed on the offensive side of the ball. It’s glaring.

Maybe you put Jake Briningstool at wide receiver – he doesn’t add the speed element, but he’s a big target who will make a catch in traffic. Let the kids get more snaps over the next few weeks and see if you can unclog the line of scrimmage and middle of the field.

More on the defense later, but it’s obvious that TJ Parker needs to play. They have – and here we go again – some kids with a lot of talent they were wanting to hold to let the veterans play. The next few weeks – and how the coaches respond – could be very interesting.

