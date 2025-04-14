Monday Musings: Big weekend for college football, Clemson basketball and baseball

Monday musings from another big weekend in college athletics. Let’s start with the news that dominated the headlines this past weekend – quarterback Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee went through a very brief, very public, and nasty divorce over the weekend and now the former 5-star is looking for a new home. Why? He wanted more than the reported $2.5 million that Tennessee was paying. Terrible optics, to be sure, and the sensible ones among us can’t see how another school or coach will look at Nico and his handlers (which includes his father) and want anything to do with them. Where this will get messy – or even messier than it already is – is if some school decides to pay him and his handlers more than Tennessee was paying. If that opens, an already terrible situation we have in college athletics (the non-regulation part of it, where a collective bargaining agreement is needed) will now be a bloodbath. And going back to the commonsense part of it – yes, those of us with some sense see where this won’t be a good look for somebody. But we’ve already heard from donors across the country over the last several months that they don’t care what it costs to win. Remember Bryce Underwood, the one-time LSU quarterback commit who flipped to Michigan? He was set to earn $1.5 million annually from LSU before flipping, where mega-donor Larry Ellison is funding a deal that will pay Underwood up to $12 million. Imagine a coach who is under pressure to win, has donors breathing down his neck, and thinks all he needs is a quarterback. Then we see another level of this insanity. *Switching gears to basketball - Clemson men's basketball picked up its first guard transfer from the portal on Sunday with UAB's Efrem "Butta" Johnson. The rising senior scored 8.8 points per game last season with 1.8 assists and a 32% rate on 3-pointers. He scored a season-high 24 points at Rice. Johnson (6-4 180) joins Clemson's big man transfers, RJ Godfrey, Nick Davidson, and Carter Welling. What’s left? The Tigers are looking to take either one or two more out of the portal, a small forward-type and possibly a utility guy that could play multiple positions. I posted on the board last Friday that the Tigers hosted Utah transfer Jake Wahlin, who then visited Virginia on Sunday. *And finally, on to baseball. The Tigers took two out of three from Stanford this past weekend, and after a dominant effort on Friday from Aidan Knaak in which only one reliever was used (Hudson Lee) for one inning, it looked like Clemson was in good shape from a pitching perspective. None of the high-leverage relievers were used in that first game. But Saturday starter Ethan Darden lasted just 1 2/3 innings, giving up five runs (three earned), and head coach Erik Bakich had to use Joe Allen, Nathan Dvorsky, Drew Titsworth (who pitched in long relief Wednesday and was on a pitch count), Reed Garris and Lucas Mahlstedt to secure the win. Garris and Mahlstedt combined to pitch 5 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball as the Tigers won. That meant the pitching staff needed BJ Bailey to have a strong outing Sunday, but he gave up a three-run homer before there was an out and gave up seven runs in four innings. Other than Knaak, the Tigers look to have some serious questions on the Friday and Saturday starters. Darden was good enough against Cal a week ago, giving up three runs in six innings, but gave up nine earned runs against Georgia Tech in 3 2/3 innings against Georgia Tech the week before, and eight runs (six earned) against Wake Forest the week before that. In his last 13 innings, that’s 25 runs (21 earned). Following Sunday’s game, Bakich said he hopes the pitching staff will settle in now that the slew of double-midweek games has ended. From Feb. 28th until March 29th, the Tigers played 23 games. That’s a difficult stretch for any college program, but the Tigers have just two midweek games remaining the rest of the way. “We obviously have an ace in Aidan Knaak, and then I think we need some stability in the weekend rotation. We need to solidify that,” Bakich said. “We have two premium backend guys in Mahlstedt and Garris, and then we have some guys that we feel really good about in Titsworth and Dvorsky and Joe Allen. But we've got depth on our pitching staff for sure and have to figure out how to get as many quality starts on the weekend as possible. Because yesterday it hurt us a bit and we've survived it where a starting pitcher has been out of the game early and it taxes the bullpen “So we'll just have to figure out how to just put these guys in the best spots to be successful. And we enter a period also where we only have two midweek games left on the season. So I think we can be a little more strategic in what strategy we're using for who's the best guy to go after Aidan. It would be nice to have minimal midweek games where we didn't have to burn some guys. And now some of the guys who have only been pitching on the midweeks get the opportunity to now move to the weekend.”

