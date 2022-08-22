Monday Camp Update: Streeter says Klubnik will play, freshman Miller in line to start

CLEMSON – The Tigers were back at practice Monday afternoon, just two days before the start of school, as fall camp comes to a close and Clemson dials in on Georgia Tech.

Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin were made available after the practice and there are a few quick notes we wanted to pass along from the offensive side of things.

Streeter said there was no doubt that freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik will play early.

"I mean Cade is going to play. There's no doubt about that. How much? Still hard to tell,” Streeter said. “We are still a couple weeks away and that is based on what we are doing on offense and how we are moving the ball and all those things."

Streeter was asked if there would be a specific package for Klubnik based off his skillset and ability to run the football.

"At this point right now, they're playing quarterback. And we roll in plays based on what their skill set is,” Streeter said. “Cade can move out of the pocket a little bit better than DJ. He can run the ball a little bit better than DJ on the edge. DJ is probably a little bit better than Cade getting downhill. So just different types of runs there, just to make sure we do things to facilitate and measure up to what their skill set is."

Streeter said if the Georgia Tech game was today, freshman tackle Blake Miller would get the start.

"Very much like a Mitch Hyatt deal where he just came in and really understands the game,” Streeter said. “Which is hard to do at a young age at offensive line where there are so many moving parts. And he brings the toughness every single day. There is no question at all that he is one of the toughest guys we've got. And he's really strong too."

In that scenario, Walker Parks would move over to right guard and it would be Jordan McFadden at left tackle, Marcus Tate at left guard, Will Putnam at center, Parks, and Miller.

“We’re never always settled until the very, very last week maybe, but we feel pretty good about some of our guys that have been repping with those ones and also some of those guys with the twos as well,” Streeter said. “Feel really good mentally about where they are. We’ve just got to be ready for anything and everything. And then I feel great where Blake is learning that tackle position. We’re still rotating those guys and continuing to evaluate, but man I feel really, really good about where those guys are.”

*Wide receiver Beaux Collins was still in street clothes but they expect him back at some point in the next week. Freshman wide receiver Adam Randall was running routes while we were doing interviews. Randall didn’t show any limitations or hesitation. EJ Williams was in a green (non-contact) jersey.

Streeter then said that wide receiver Joseph Ngata is in a great spot exiting camp.

"I've got a ton of confidence in Ngata. He's done a great job in camp,” Streeter said. “He only knows one speed and it's 100 percent. He overcame some things last season mentally with injuries and he's in a great spot."