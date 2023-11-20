Momentum continues to build for Clemson entering Gamecocks matchup

Ryan Kantor by Contributor -

A few weeks ago, Clemson was 4-4. They were eliminated from an ACC Championship Game berth, their streak of 10-win seasons was snapped, and Notre Dame loomed. It was bleak times in Tiger Town, and you had to wonder if the team would quit. Instead, they played for pride and demonstrated they were much better than their 4-4 record indicated. Clemson upset Notre Dame, blew out Georgia Tech, and on Saturday, they dispatched a ranked North Carolina squad with more ease than most expected. This late-season rally doesn’t put them back in position to accomplish the original team goals or indicate that deeper philosophical adjustments are no longer needed. What it does is give Clemson a chance to end on a high note and remind fans the future is still bright. One of the biggest matchups of the game was cornerback Nate Wiggins vs. UNC wide receiver Tez Walker. Walker entered the contest averaging an even 100 receiving yards and one TD per game (through six games). Both looked the part of early NFL draft picks, but Wiggins won the day. Walker was solid, finishing with 70 yards, but he had a big drop, and Wiggins had the game-sealing interception. UNC RB Omarion Hampton finished with an impressive 178 yards and two rushing TDs but also had two lost fumbles, including one caused by Wiggins at the goal line. Projected top five NFL draft pick, QB Drake Maye, did his best to carry the Tar Heels, but Clemson’s defense limited him to 16-36 passing for 209 yards, one TD, and one INT. Clemson looked like the deeper, more talented team overall. The Tar Heels had a 7-0 lead but allowed the Tigers to score 21 straight points and take control of the game. For Clemson, QB Cade Klubnik had another inconsistent but mostly good day. He had a few errant throws, in particular, high throws to TE Josh Sapp and WR Troy Stellato that exposed them to big hits. He also threw a head-scratching interception that was called back due to a roughing the QB penalty. Most notable, though, was his decision to run on third down with no timeouts left at the end of halftime. The ball was right at the goal line, and had it been called short, the clock would have expired without time for the field goal unit to attempt a kick. Fortunately, the call on the field was a touchdown, and it was far too close to overturn. Although it was a mistake, there are two things I find encouraging. Firstly, Klubnik has the athleticism to turn the mistake into a touchdown. Secondly, he has the humility to know he was wrong and learn from it. “That was one I got to learn from right there. Either throw a complete or incomplete ball right there. I can’t run that ball, so definitely one I got to learn from… Made a play there and made it work, but definitely a situation I’ll learn from,” Klubnik said. On the day, Klubnik finished with a very respectable stat line of 219 yards with one passing touchdown and the aforementioned rushing touchdown. Stellato stood out among the receivers because of his excellent hands. His ability to catch the ball away from his body and use strong hands to secure it makes him a solid target for Klubnik. He tied Tyler Brown with six receptions on the day. Phil Mafah (23 carries) and Will Shipley (18 carries) complemented each other well in the running game. Shipley had another costly red zone fumble but finished strong with several big runs to lead Clemson with 126 yards (7.0 YPC). He ran down the hill with the seniors before the game, indicating he could consider playing elsewhere (likely the NFL) next season. This was a good team win to close out the home schedule, but the game that matters most comes this Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium against South Carolina. The Gamecocks are coming off their only Power Five win other than Vanderbilt and Mississippi State as they beat Kentucky 17-14. They will need to beat Clemson to become bowl-eligible. Unfortunately for them, they have some major deficiencies that could make it tough to beat the surging Tigers. They are a very poor running team. RB Mario Anderson is explosive, but their offensive line doesn’t make it easy to produce positive rushing plays consistently. That puts a lot on the shoulders of QB Spencer Rattler and star WR Xavier Leggette. That worked for them last year in Death Valley as Rattler threw for 360 yards, but Clemson’s secondary is much-improved thanks to growth from returning players and an infusion of freshmen talent. The Palmetto Bowl loss last season was incredibly painful, but that will only make going into Columbia and securing a win all the more satisfying. For more on the matchup, check out the video below:

