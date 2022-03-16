Mike Reed says no one has "cemented any position" at cornerback

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Mike Reed is seen by many as one of the best secondary coaches in the country, and he wants to one day coach his own program. Right now, however, he’s happy coaching at Clemson where he doesn’t want to coach a bunch of….Mike Reeds.

In nine seasons on staff, Reed has helped the Tigers to a 110-15 record and four national championship game appearances, including national titles in 2016 and 2018. He guided starting cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich to first-team All-ACC honors in 2021, becoming the first pair of cornerbacks from a single school to sweep first-team honors since North Carolina’s Dre Bly and Robert Williams in 1997.

Reed is working to find replacements for Goodrich and Booth and has plenty of talent to choose from. That includes sophomore Nate Wiggins, who recorded three tackles and three pass breakups over 130 snaps in 11 games as a true freshman in 2021.

"He is as advertised. You saw glimpses of him last year, but he's changed: speed, route recognition, ultimate competitor,” Reed said of Wiggins. “He's going to be a good one if he keeps making the strides he's making. The process of seeing him grow has been beautiful."

Heralded freshman Jeadyn Lukus has participated in spring ball but will have surgery during next week’s spring break.

"The one thing he'll have to do is mentally stay locked in, which he is,” Reed said. “He'll just have to catch up when we come back in the summer. He'll be OK. He's a very talented kid and he'll made the adjustments when September comes.”

Reed then said that Lukus has all the tools.

“He’s one of those kids that jumps out of the cereal box and he’s already assembled,” Reed said of Lukus. “There ain’t much I’ve got to do. … He’s got an NFL body right now.”

Another freshman who has flashed is Toriano Pride.

"I have a picture- people always ask him what is my typical corner when I recruit,” Reed said. “It's Toriano Pride, as far as size, speed, strength, physicality, he has it. If you look at him on the practice field, he is legitimately what you want.

"Some people think I recruit taller guys. That's not the case. I want the best guys. If they happen to be taller, OK fine. I don't want to coach a bunch of Mike Reeds. Pride is a tremendous young man and comes from a great program. He's the reason I went out to St. Louis for a corner."

Will the freshmen have a chance to play this season?

"I'm 50 years old, I'm not promised tomorrow,” Reed said. “I want to see them play. If you're a corner out there that wants to play, then come to Clemson because you're going to play."

As of Monday, no one has won a starting job or a spot on the depth chart.

“Nobody has cemented any position out there,” Reed said. “I have not made a roster depth chart right now, so these guys are competing every day. Who knows who’s going to start? One may be better working with another guy. Who knows? I’ve got to find the best two, the best four, the best six because I play all my guys.”