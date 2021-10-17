Midseason report card: Defense carries Clemson in season's first half

Clemson hit the midseason mark for the regular season by holding on to a 17-14 win at Syracuse Friday and improving to 4-2 on the 2021 campaign (3-1 ACC).

Ahead of a crucial game at Pittsburgh this Saturday, we’re taking a two-part look at the Tigers through six games, continuing with the defense and special teams.

(Grades are an average of TigerNet staff input)

Defensive line

Analysis: We talked about the depth of this group during the preseason and it's been tested early. We all wondered how Xavier Thomas would respond after last season and he's been lights out. If there is a silver lining to the injuries at defensive tackle, it's that youngsters like Tré Williams and Payton Page have gained invaluable experience. Ruke Orhorhoro has been dynamic. - David Hood

Grade: A

Linebackers

Analysis: If you love defensive football, you love watching James Skalski, Baylon Spector and Trenton Simpson play. I think Simpson is a future NFL star. LaVonta Bentley has filled in where needed and been outstanding, while freshman Barrett Carter has flashed when he's played. - Hood

Grade: A

Defensive backs

Analysis: Andrew Booth Jr. has thrived with his increased role up until missing the final game of the season’s first half with a hamstring injury. He is making plays around the line of scrimmage and keeping opponents from doing much downfield as well. His opposite number Mario Goodrich has put together a quietly solid season as well when needed with depth taking some hits at points at cornerback this season. Andrew Mukuba has been another young standout to go with the veteran Nolan Turner back there at safety. Overall, there have been breakdowns here and there, but given how aggressive Venables can be, that’s kind of baked into what’s usually more reward than risk over the course of games. - Brandon Rink

Grade: A-

Coaching

Analysis: The advanced metrics are a big fan of how Clemson has performed against a pretty difficult first half of the season, especially given all of the extra stress placed on Venables’ group with a struggling offense. With a largely veteran group and some young standouts, Clemson has a pretty good idea of the personnel and what it can do and it’s shown on the field by just about any measure. There’s no rest for the weary out of the gates in the season’s second half, however, with a top-10-rated offense in Pitt this week. - Rink

Grade: A

Special teams

Analysis: The best play on special teams this season was the fake punt that helped Clemson beat Syracuse. Kicker BT Potter kicked four field goals to help beat Boston College for another key moment out of the group. - Hood

Grade: B+