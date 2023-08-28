Mickens says the Tigers have dogs on both sides of the ball, can be special

CLEMSON – RJ Mickens thinks his Clemson Tigers are set for a special season. Why? Because they have dogs on both sides of the ball. The Tigers are coming off an 11-3 season that saw them win the ACC Atlantic Division and the ACC Championship. But the Tigers also lost to arch-rival South Carolina and then Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, leaving many to wonder what is in store for this season. Mickens has no doubt that this year’s team has the mentality to be special. "The makeup of this team… a lot of guys have come back. We are a really experienced team,” Mickens said. “All around. And everyone knows what we can do. We got dogs up front (on both sides). We have tons of guys up front on both sides the trenches… We have playmakers. And on defense, we have the best back seven in the country… Depth at corner. Everyone knows that we are not alone. You got people around you who can make you right, guys who can make plays. And we have confidence in each other. Not just in our own abilities, I know the guy next to me is a dog too.” Mickens is especially impressed by a freshman defensive class that features several standouts. “This freshman class is as good of a freshman class as we have had since I’ve been here,” he said. “Peter Woods, Khalil Barnes, Robert Billings, Avieon Terrell, Shelton Lewis - they have stood out and got the plays down, which is hard to do. They have been excelling and getting reps, making plays. They are just hungry. Hungry is a good word to describe them." Barnes is a player who has drawn rave reviews from head coach Dabo Swinney, as well as his fellow players. Barnes hails from Athens (GA) North Oconee, where he earned Region 8-4A Player of the Year, as voted by the state’s coaches in 2021 and 2022. Barnes was a standout on both sides of the ball and scored 18 total touchdowns last season. Barnes enrolled early at Clemson and was able to take part in spring practice. "Everyone got to see what he could do in the spring game with that pick and the plays he made,” Mickens said of Barnes. “It's been eight months now. He’s grown a lot, and he’s got the plays down. He’s getting a ton of reps, and he’s making the most of those reps. He just knows his stuff.” Another player who has stood out to Mickens plays in the back end of the secondary with him – Andrew Mukuba. Mukuba is looking to rebound from an inconsistent year in 2022, a year in which he battled a host of injuries. “He’s a special player. He’s more locked in. He had injuries last year,” Mickens said of Mukuba. “He’s got his body right. He’s committed to being the best version of himself. He’s going to have a very special year."

