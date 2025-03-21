Mickens is no stranger to being underrated in seeking NFL shot

CLEMSON - R.J. Mickens has always been underrated despite finishing his collegiate career with seven interceptions and nearly 200 total tackles. He has demonstrated leadership, talent and a desire to be great. That is why he does not listen to the outside noise and is grateful for being able to participate in the NFL Combine. “I always believed in myself and to be honest, a lot of people didn’t really believe in me, I feel like. I was always the guy who was overlooked … undervalued, underrated, the most underrated guy,” Mickens said. “I never really paid any attention to that. I heard it all, I wasn’t listening to it, and I just worked and I feel like I really got a chance (because) regardless of what writers say or media says, I know my value and I’ve always known my value regardless of what the polls say and mocks and all that stuff. I know what’s real and I’m just glad the NFL gave me a chance to go compete at the combine and just show what I can do compared to all the guys who they say are better than me. "So, I just like a fair opportunity and I feel like I got the chance to display what I can do there and I feel like I tested well. I feel like I could have done better and I’m just thankful (that) I got to live out one of my dreams of going to the combine.” Mickens did not disappoint with his combine performance. His vertical jump of 41.5 inches was tied for the second-highest among all players at the NFL Combine regardless of position. He also met his goal of running under 4.5 during the 40-yard dash, finishing with an official time of 4.49 seconds. “I told my teammates, I told my coaches. Everyone was asking what (I thought I was) going to run. I’m (going to) try to break 4.5. I already know I can do it and everyone thought I was slow,” Mickens said. “I don’t think anybody expected me to run that fast, not even some of my own friends and stuff. I don’t know why, but I’ve always been overlooked and underestimated. So, it was great to be able to officially put some things out there just to make a statement.” According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Mickens’ ranking in the current draft class spiked after his combine performance, meaning he could have stood out enough to get himself drafted when he previously was not projected to get drafted. In addition, he prides himself on his preparation and how he never takes any day for granted; it is that passion that he will bring to any NFL team that chooses to draft him. “I really feel like it’s my preparation - just the way I break down film, the way I study, just the way I go throughout my weeks during the season and even in the offseason. I feel like everyday is going to count on that day, whenever that is,” Mickens said. “So, the first game of the season, the first day of rookie OTAs, training camp, mini camp, rookie mini camp, first day of all that stuff. All the days prior to that count on that day. So, today counted for that day. Tomorrow’s going to count for that day and I just don’t overlook any days. I don’t take any opportunities for granted. "Any day I can breathe, I can get better at what I do. This is my job. It’s been my job, but now it’s officially a business and you’re getting paid for it for real. So, I’m outworking my competition every single day. I feel like that’s what gives me an edge and of course, my mental capacity and knowledge of football I feel like is better than any safety in this draft class. I feel like I’m the smartest safety in this draft class and I’m willing to stand on that. "But, also, I know what I need to get better at and there’s a lot of things I can get better at. So, just having a humble approach and knowing that your value and your worth and I feel like that’s what separates me.”

