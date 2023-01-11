Meet the mid-years: Special recruiting event gives fans the chance to see newest Tigers

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Most Clemson fans won’t get a chance to see the best of the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class until the spring game, but now everyone has a chance to get an early look at the mid-year enrollees at the Fort Hill Clemson Club Recruiting Wrap-Up.

The Club will host the 2023 Recruiting Wrap Up on Wednesday, February 1 at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility, from 5:45 pm until 7:30 pm.

All proceeds go toward need-based scholarships for students in Oconee & Pickens Counties, as well as Pendleton High School. This endowment is over $670,000 now, and the Fort Hill Clemson Club hopes to make it a million by 2025. These scholarships are for students from this area who need help. Not athletes, not IPTAY.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his coaches will be there to introduce with video footage the latest recruiting class, especially the mid-years. Chick-fil-A provides the food for the evening and there is an online auction with unique Clemson experiences, such as lunch for four with Kathleen Swinney and a tour of the Football Complex (those were the two big-ticket items last year).

General Admission tickets for the 2023 Recruiting Wrap Up are on sale for $60/ticket. Current members will have the opportunity to save $10 on each ticket.

Quick note: Since this event occurs during the NCAA recruiting dead period, no 9th – 12th graders, prep school students, or junior college students may be in attendance. All children over the age of 3 must have their own ticket.

The event is a great chance to listen to the position coaches – quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, running backs coach CJ Spiller, tight ends coach Kyle Richardson, offensive line coach Thomas Austin, wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wes Goodwin, defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, defensive ends coach Lemanksi Hall, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, and safeties coach Mickey Conn – share the inside story of the recruiting class. Listening to Eason is worth the price of admission in itself.

There are always interesting nuggets about the players themselves – in the past we’ve heard about Will Shipley and his penchant for wearing old tennis shoes, we’ve heard about Cade Klubnik and his long love affair with Clemson, and numerous other stories. It’s also a chance to get a look at the uniform numbers for those freshmen, which include Peter Woods, Christopher Vizzina, Vic Burley, TJ Parker, Stephiylan Green, Harris Sewell, Jamal Anderson, Zechariah Owens, Ian Reed, Noble Johnson, Kylen Webb, Khalil Barnes, Dee Crayton, and Shelton Lewis.

You can purchase your tickets here.

More info on the event:

How long will the event last?

The event is around 2 hours.

What are the ID requirements or an age limit to enter the event?

Where can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Please contact forthillclemsonclub@gmail.com with any additional questions about the event.

Is my registration/ticket transferrable?

Your ticket is transferrable as long as the person is in possession of the email with the ticket or printed ticket from the email.

What are my parking options for the event?

Parking will be directed by event parking attendants and will be in the designated areas around the Poe Indoor Football Facility.

Is the Clear Bag Policy in effect for this event?

Yes, it is. This applies to camera bags.

What's the refund policy

Sorry, there are no refunds because proceeds from this event help provide academic scholarships for local students to attend Clemson University.