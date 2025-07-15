Media Day Notes: Rumph not coaching a circus, Tigers have an all-star cast

CLEMSON – The Clemson coaches have kicked off the 2025 season with a bang, and we have notes and quotes to pass along before we speak with head coach Dabo Swinney. It was Chris Rumph who made the most noise. *Defensive analyst John Scott – who hails from nearby Greer and coached at Penn St. and the Detroit Lions – said coming to work every day is like coming to work with an All-Star cast. The Tigers have former head coaches in Mike Houston and John Grass (who have won championships elsewhere) and Lorenzo Ward along with Tom Allen and all of the former Clemson players, and it's a who's-who of coaches. Ward told me he thinks Swinney was very intentional in bringing in a bunch of older coaches who have seen and done it all. It's interesting that Scott was at Penn St., then went to the Lions (where Tom Allen's son Thomas was an assistant), and then Tom Allen went to Penn St. last season while Scott came to Clemson. Scott recruited many of the players that Allen had on that stellar Penn St. defense last season, and he reminded me that he had T.J. Parker committed to Penn St. before Parker flipped to Clemson.

*Tajh Boyd says Cade Klubnik epitomizes what will make this Clemson team special. He further dove in on this by adding that Klubnik has been on both sides of media attention. He's seen the positive and definitely has heard the negative.

Boyd added the SMU, Pittsburgh, and Texas games is where Klubnik discovered what he could do, and that will put this group ahead in 2025.

*Special teams coach Will Gilchrist said there were times last season when it was a struggle – especially with protection issues on field goal – but the entire program has learned from it. At punter, he is looking for consistency from Jack Smith and the other punters. He said they have the guys that can do it, but consistency is key. He said he came back on July 4th to get something in his office, and he saw Smith working out by himself in the indoor.

* We spoke with offensive analyst Carson Cramer, who says Clemson has targeted "toughness" and a certain approach to the game when it comes to the 2026 class. They feel like they've found guys that fit the culture, but also the new type of lineman who are versatile on the field.

Cramer says that the top word to describe Luke is "work." He says there's a standard that Luke has set, and that relentless attitude has paid off on the field as well as on the recruiting trail.

*Defensive analyst Elijah Turner was asked when he knew Tom Allen was "different," and he shared a story about when he jumped on a player after an interception, which started a massive dog pile.

We also spoke with defensive analyst Zach Terrill, who followed Allen from Penn State. Terrill says Allen has had a few teeth knocked out, as well as a fair share of bumps and bruises from pure enthusiasm.

*Recruiting director Ty Clements spoke on the changes to recruitment, adding Clemson's approach hasn't changed, no matter how transactional things may seem, he says relationships with this prospects are more important than ever.

*Tight ends coach Kyle Richardson lost a bet on the first question he took at media day because the first question wasn’t about basketball starter turned tight end Ian Schieffelin. Instead, it was the second (and many more after that).

*Richardson said that he’s excited about what Schieffelin brings to the room. He’s by far the biggest tight end, but how he transitions to the pads, the heat and the physicality will tell the tale of what type of impact Schieffelin can have this season.

Aside from Schieffelin, Richardson is excited to see what his young tight end room can do this season. Olsen Patt-Henry and Josh Sapp are the veterans in the room, but Christian Betancur is a red-shirt freshman who has all the tools to break through into the starting rotation. Newcomer Logan Brooking looks the part, so it will be interesting to see what he can do during his first year on campus.

*Defensive ends coach Chris Rumph was full of one-liners during his 30 minutes with media including turning the first question about excitement around the building with higher expectations and a new defensive coordinator around to the media.

Rumph said there are no starters going into fall camp and that incumbent TJ Parker and Purdue transfer Will Heldt will have to earn their spots. Redshirt freshman Darien Mayo has made great strides during his first year on campus, but his biggest obstacle is learning to play with leverage at 6-7 without having to think about it.

With six players over 6-5 (Will Heldt at 6-6 and Mayo at 6-7), Rumph laughed when he talked about the size along the defensive line and said he doesn't have any midgets because he's not coaching a circus.

*Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed might have the most experienced group on the defense with three ‘starters’ that he trusts to go out and play in Avieon Terrell, Ashton Hampton and Jaedyn Lukus.

For Terrell, Reed wants him to take his game from good great in his junior year. Hampton has a unique mix of size and skillset that he brings to the defense. All three guys have earned the trust of their coaches and the other players.

