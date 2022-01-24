McCloud says walking in Clemson building "felt like home"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Is another McCloud on the way to Clemson?

Ray-Ray McCloud committed to Clemson back in June of 2014 and caught 127 passes in three years for the Tigers. He now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL, while little brother Jordan McCloud now plays quarterback for the Arizona Wildcats.

Another McCloud is quickly making a name for himself – 2022 linebacker prospect Kobe McCloud. McCloud spent the past weekend at Clemson with his parents, Ray McCloud, Sr. and wife Lisa, and Ray-Ray. It probably won’t be the last visit for the entire group.

“It’s looking like it,” McCloud said when asked if he’s Clemson bound. “Just got to talk to my parents and sit down with them. They are super excited. They can’t wait to go back to the games. Get back in the atmosphere again. Go through the whole Tiger Walk and watching me play.”

McCloud has made several trips to Clemson over the years, but this one was special as he got the full recruiting treatment from Swinney and the staff.

“I loved it. Great love from all the coaches, everyone on staff, all the former players. It felt like home walking in the building,” McCloud said. “They love how versatile I am. Whenever I come in, they said wherever I fit in the best first year they’ll like me. They know I can cover, and I’ll hit, and matchup on tight ends. They like how I can play any of those positions. Sideline to sideline, that’s my strength.”

This past season McCloud totaled 80 tackles with three sacks and three interceptions. He said Swinney acknowledged he’d come a long way from his early teen years when they first met.

“He loved my growth from my sophomore year to now,” McCloud said. “His words were you know you’re a thumper, very agile and instinctive with great awareness. He just loves my play. Last time he saw me I was like 13-14. He basically said I remember you when you were a chubby kid. Now, you’re tall and muscular, so it’s crazy to see the growth. It was a great moment.”

McCloud also took official visits to Arizona and Massachusetts, but he said his recruiting is over and it’s just a matter of him making an announcement this week.