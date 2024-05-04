Matt Luke heads to Mississippi for latest offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the newest class of 2025 offers is out, and offensive line coach Matt Luke went home to Mississippi to deliver it. Luke was back in his home state of Mississippi recruiting this week, and the Gulfport native handed out an offer to offensive tackle Mario Nash (6-5 285) of De Kalb (MS) Kemper County. Nash visited Clemson in March and has now set an official visit with the Tigers for May 31st. “It was a nice visit. I loved the campus, loved the environment and love the people there,” Nash said. “They made me feel wanted and welcomed. I like Coach Luke because, first of all, he’s a Mississippi guy, too. He can relate to me. His coaching style is top notch because of who all he has coached. He has coached at several different schools, his last school, Georgia, being one where he won the national championship. He has produced a lot of NFL talent under his coaching.” Nash understands the way Clemson recruits, the fact that they limit the number of committable offers. So, getting one from Luke was really big for him. “It’s top notch to me because everybody doesn’t have a Clemson offer,” Nash said. “The way they do things is not like everybody else. Clemson offer is something that you really have to earn. I like the high character guys that they have, and the culture of Clemson is second to none.” From his conversations with Luke, Nash has a good idea of how he would be used on the Clemson offensive line. “He likes my athleticism, likes how I move, and he told me he likes me to play at tackle because of how I move,” Nash said. “I believe in what he’s doing and how he coaches the small things. I believe he can develop me into a great player.” The offer, which has led to an official visit, has put Clemson in a strong spot with Nash. “Right now, Clemson is one of the top in my book. I have a few in the top that have separated themselves, and Clemson is right up there with them,” Nash said. “Just to name a few, I have Florida State, Clemson, Mississippi State, LSU and Ole Miss as some of the top schools right now.” Nash has also scheduled official visits to LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State in the three weekends in June following the Clemson visit. He also plans to take an official visit to Florida State the weekend of the Clemson game if he has not made a commitment somewhere by then. #AGTG after a great visit and conversation with @CoachMattLuke I have the honor to say that I have earned an offer from @ClemsonFB Grateful! @D_Wren5 @KCHS_Recruit @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @MacCorleone74 @DemetricDWarren @DAWGHZERECRUITS @LawrencHopkins… pic.twitter.com/1yABhwDmzE — Mario Nash Jr ⭐️ (@BigNash_77) May 1, 2024

