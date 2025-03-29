Clemson lineman played through injury last year, now ready for pro opportunity

Marcus Tate played through injury last year, now ready for pro opportunity

CLEMSON - Senior offensive lineman Marcus Tate finished his last year of collegiate football, but not without grinding through pain the entire season. In the season opener against Georgia, Tate suffered an injury that required reconstructive surgery. However, Tate opted to play through it so he could finish his senior season with his brothers. “I hurt my MCL and MPFL. I had to get a reconstruction in my MPFL and MCL. I hurt it against Georgia, and it’s about a four month recovery, four to five month recovery. I plan to be limited during the OTA spring period and then ready to go by (training) camp,” Tate said. “I wanted to play for my guys. I wanted to finish the season. I feel like I gave us the best chance to be successful on the field, and I wanted to do whatever I could to be on the field with my guys, knowing that I’d be sacrificing this part of my life. But, it was worth it to me. I’m glad I made that decision. We had a great year.” Tate’s decision came at a cost since he was not able to participate in any drills at the NFL Combine or Clemson’s Pro Day, although he still had the opportunity to speak to various NFL teams, and his impression is that teams respect his toughness for playing through that injury. He also considered it a blessing to be invited to the combine. “I think teams respect that I’m tough, that I’m not just going to sit out for any little thing, that I’m real (selfless), and that I mean that … I show it through my actions and I think they appreciate that I’m genuine,” Tate said. “It’s been nothing short of a blessing, just being able to go to the combine and talk to the teams, do the medical even though it was (really) busy there. I wasn’t really expecting it to be that busy. But, I will say that it was a blessing. I was so glad I was able to go and have that experience. I feel like I did my thing, so I was happy about that and just tried to take advantage of the opportunity and I was very grateful for that.” This particular draft class has several offensive linemen, meaning a talented player like Tate may not get drafted simply because the class is so deep and there are so many players rated above him. However, Tate said that he had spoken to about 23 of the 32 NFL teams, and the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers have stood out as teams interested in him. Nonetheless, he will take any opportunity he is presented with regardless of team. “At the combine, I talked to (about) 23 teams, so (the) majority of them for the most part … The Packers and the Ravens, I talked to them quite a bit,” Tate said. “Any opportunity I get, I’m ready to just take advantage of. Whoever wants to pick Marcus Tate, I tell them they (are going to) get a smart, intelligent football player who loves the game, who’s been trained to be a pro. So, it doesn’t really matter who it is. I’m just ready for the opportunity and I’m just open to any team that’s ready to get me.”

