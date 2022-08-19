Malcolm in the middle: A healthy Greene set to play all over the field

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Malcolm Greene can finally use both of his arms, and he feels like he is ready to take his game to the next level, even if it means playing safety, corner, or nickel. Malcolm wants to be in the middle of everything.

Greene is a rising junior who enters 2022 credited with 31 tackles (3.5 for loss), four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 378 snaps in 22 games (three starts). Greene has battled injuries for years, even in high school, and he had offseason surgery to correct the issue.

Now he feels better than ever.

"It feels amazing. For the past four years, I've been dealing with shoulder surgeries and injuries,” Greene said. “To be out there using both of my arms, it feels amazing. Not having to hold back anymore from a lot of things, I feel like it's definitely going to take my game to the next level."

Greene told TigerNet that he was cleared or practice earlier this summer and gave credit to first-year Director of Football Training Pat Richards for playing a critical role in his recovery.

"He changed the whole physical therapy regimen for me and taught me different things to do with my shoulder outside of the facility,” Greene said of Richards. “He had me working on it all day. I feel like the buy-in from the whole staff and team with the new physical therapy program has been amazing and helped me a lot."

He was one of the standouts in a recent scrimmage and head coach Dabo Swinney is confident Greene can play multiple positions.

“He is good. He is playing corner. He is playing nickel for us. I have a lot of confidence in Malcolm,” Swinney said. “He made a couple of plays today. He is a really good leader and a very functional football player. He will probably play safety for us as well if we needed him to.”

Greene said that the Tigers’ new defensive coordinator will have more than one player learning to play in different spots.

“It's all really what coach Wes Goodwin wants to do based on tendencies of certain offenses and the skill set of each guy,” Greene said. “He might want one guy in there that has a bigger body at nickel, or some teams are real pass-first and have really good skill guys at receiver so he might want a more cover guy there. I feel like all our guys that play nickel can cover and play the run really well."

Corners coach Mike Reed said he likes seeing a healthy Greene at practice.

“What you like about Malcolm, he is going to give you everything he has, regardless if he is a hundred percent, 10 percent, you know? But right now, he is healthy,” Reed said. “That is what I want to see. I want to see the old Malcolm running around, passionate, getting the most out of his (teammates). He’s like a spark plug. He’s like the energizer bunny.

“If he doesn’t bring that juice, I’m going to find him because that’s one thing he does and I love it. You guys saw me on signing day, he was one of the young men I cried about because he’s a very emotional kid. He plays passionate. He’s a loving guy. He’s a great young man. Everything you ask, he does. He’s like the epitome of a Clemson player.

“I’m one of his biggest cheerleaders. If practice is on the dim side, Malcolm is jumping up and down. And you’re like ‘Hey man, what are you drinking? What are you eating?’ I need some of that. He’s a good guy to be around and good to have in your room.”