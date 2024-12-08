Magical and Historic: Swinney takes a look at Tigers' matchup with Texas

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Magical and historic. That’s how Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney described the Tigers’ upcoming matchup with Texas. Swinney addressed media members to discuss Clemson’s trip to Austin, Texas, where the Tigers (10-3) will take on No. 5 Texas (11-2) in the first round of the College Football playoff. Kickoff in Darrell K. Royal Stadium is set for 4 pm (EST) on December 21st. "We're super excited about being in the playoff. We knew we had to win the championship against a really tough SMU team. Now we know where we're going,” Swinney said. “I went out to Austin when I got the job at Clemson and spent a few days with coach Mack Brown and that was very impactful for me. I've only been to one game at that stadium and that was to see Cade Klubnik play. "What an opportunity. What a magical, historic, opportunity. I'm super excited about it. What a great experience to compete against one of the best teams in the country, if not the best team in the country. We're just thankful to have an opportunity to compete at the highest level.” Swinney said he doesn’t have an update on the status of running back Jay Haynes, who was injured on the opening kickoff of the second half. The team is still waiting on the results of the MRI, but younger players will have to step up, including David Eziomume, Jarvis Green, and Keith Adams. “I was proud of (Phil) Mafah as well last night. He's not 100 percent but he gutted it out,” Swinney said. “He's got the heart of a lion. He's such a warrior and teammate. Time off will be good for all of those guys. We'll see where it goes with Jay Haynes. Eziomume is probably a guy that we're going to need.” The rest of the team will also get a few days off. "We had kind of mapped out all scenarios as a staff. Now we've got some clarity. These guys, we'll give them a couple of days off. We didn't get much sleep,” he said. “We had a team meeting today at 11:45 and that was an awesome experience, then a watch party, a pizza party and now we know. We know who we're playing and where. We'll probably start meetings on Wednesday night and practice on Thursday. We have a good plan in place. It's kind of like a reverse open date for us. Our guys have finals this week, so there is a lot going on. We look forward to getting that preparation started." On facing Andrew Mukuba "Man I love him. I never met him until the day he showed up on campus. He was never able to visit campus but he wanted to come to Clemson. I loved his spirit and loved his heart. He was a neat kid. That whole time was one of the strangest times in my life. Literally the first time I ever met him was when he got dropped off during all of these COVID protocols. "He was a great player for us. He worked his butt off here. I wish he would have been able to finish here. He did everything we asked of him here. He made a bunch of big plays. I'm happy for him. He wanted a change and he had an opportunity to go back home. He's an outstanding football player. I'm happy that he has been able to have a great year. I got nothing but great things to say about him." On if he’s been to take a look at Texas “Shoot man, I haven't had a chance to put my eyes on them outside of what I've seen a little on television. They were a final four team last year. They have a great roster, elite quarterback play, explosive players outside ... just a complete team. They're good enough to win the whole thing." On whether he had discussed possibly playing Texas with Cade Klubnik "No, we hadn't discussed this. We didn't go to bed until around 6:30 this morning. I was back in the office around 10:30. When Texas came up, it was amazing. He's from Austin and went to Westlake High School. He and Quinn Ewers went head-to-head a lot in high school. It's all about the game but that's kind of a cool storyline. You never know how things are going to work out in college football. This is his first playoff and his first playoff game will be in Austin, Texas ... you can't make that up. It's a cool opportunity for him and his family."

