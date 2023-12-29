Mafah sets Gator Bowl record as Tigers turn back Wildcats in thriller

David Hood by Senior Writer -

JACKSONVILLE – To Clemson’s coaching staff and players, the Gator Bowl meant something. After Shelton Lewis intercepted Kentucky’s Devin Leary late in the fourth quarter to seal a 38-35 victory that saw the Tigers score 28 points in the fourth period, Clemson coaches Chris Rumph and Kyle Richardson led the coaches in the box down the hallway into the elevator screaming and laughing, with Rumph yelling, “SEC! SEC!” as the elevator doors opened. Clemson overcame an 11-point deficit in the second half and scored with just 17 seconds left on the clock to defeat Kentucky in the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. The Tigers improve to 9-4 while Kentucky falls to 7-6. Mafah carried the ball 11 times for 71 yards and those four scores and was named the game’s MVP. After Kentucky scored to take a 35-30 lead with just over two minutes remaining, quarterback Cade Klubnik led the Tigers down the field for the game-winner, going 8-for-8 for 71 yards on the drive. He finished the day 30-of-41 for 264 yards. Clemson took the opening kickoff and marched 39 yards, scoring on a 39-yard field goal from Jonathan Weitz for a 3-0 lead. It didn’t take the Wildcats long to respond, with a 43-yard run from Ray Davis setting up a 22-yard touchdown run to the left by Barion Brown for a 7-3 Kentucky lead midway through the first quarter. The teams then traded punts until Clemson found the endzone in the second quarter. Following a defensive stand and Kentucky punt, the Tigers took over at their own 41. Mafah began the drive with an 18-yard run, and two plays later, Klubnik found Jake Briningstool for a 28-yard pass play to the Kentucky one. Mafah did the honors from there, plunging in from a yard out to give the Tigers a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. Kentucky then used a 58-yard pass from Devin Leary to Dane Key to set up a five-yard scoring toss between Leary and Key for a 14-10 Wildcat lead. The third quarter was about one play – Brown returned the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards for a touchdown, the longest return for a touchdown in Gator Bowl history. Brown took it a few yards deep and had a wall of blockers down the sideline, and scored with ease for a 21-10 lead. The Tigers finally put together a scoring drive that started late in the third quarter. The drive covered 14 plays and 70 yards and took over six minutes off the game clock. Facing a third-and-goal at the one, the Tigers went under center and into the I-formation, with Keith Adams, Jr., playing fullback. The handoff went to Mafah, who stuck the ball over the goal line for the touchdown. The Tigers went for two and the pass was incomplete, and early in the fourth quarter, Kentucky led 21-16. Clemson’s defense forced a Kentucky turnover on the ensuing possession – Xavier Thomas stripped Leary of the ball on a sack and it was recovered by Justin Mascoll – and the Tigers looked to be in business deep In Kentucky territory. On the first play of the drive, Klubnik was drilled just as he threw, and the ball fluttered into the hands of a Kentucky defender in the endzone. On Kentucky’s next possession, Leary dropped back to pass, and linebacker Barrett Carter tipped it in the air, spun around and caught it before it hit the ground for an interception. That gave the Tigers the ball at Kentucky 37. Clemson drove the ball inside the 10i but settled for a 28-yard field goal from Weitz. With seven minutes remaining, Kentucky held a slim 21-19 lead. Clemson’s defense continued to step up on the ensuing possession. Leary completed a pass to Brown in the flat for four yards, but Khalil Barnes stripped Brown of the ball, and Barrett Carter recovered it at the Wildcat 29. The next play saw Mafah rip through a hole on the right side and score with ease on the 29-yard run. The Tigers went for two, and Klubnik’s pass to Antonio Williams was good, giving Clemson a 27-21 lead with 6:45 remaining. It took Kentucky exactly three plays to retake the lead, with Leary hitting a wide open Brown for a 60-yard touchdown, and with 6:12 to play, the Wildcats were back in front 28-27. Shipley returned the kickoff 60 yards to the Wildcat 37 and injured his knee on the play. The Tigers were unable to gain a first down, and Weitz trotted out for a 52-yard field goal attempt. He had the wind at his back before the snap, but it shifted as he lined up and he kicked it into the wind. The ball hit the crossbar and bounced over, and the Tigers were in front 30-28 with just under four minutes left. How long did it take the Wildcats to get down the field? Not long as Leary hit a wide-open Jordan Dingle for a 72-yard throw to the Clemson three. Two plays later, the Wildcats punched it in and led 35-30 with just 2:39 on the game clock. The Tigers then put together one of the best drives of the season. With the game on the line, Klubnik took the underneath throws to move the Tigers into Kentucky territory. However, Klubnik was called for intentional grounding at midfield with under a minute remaining, and the Tigers faced a 3rd-and-18. Klubnik’s pass to Williams gained 16, and 4th-and-2 Mafah plowed forward for the first down with 35 seconds left. Klubnik then hit Williams for 11 and Briningstool for 15 yards to push the ball to the Kentucky 3-yard line with 21 seconds remaining. Mafah did the rest, carrying Kentucky defenders over the goal line for his Gator Bowl-record fourth rushing touchdown with just 17 seconds remaining. Klubnik then hit Josh Sapp in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion and the 38-35 lead. Freshman corner Shelton Lewis intercepted Leary on the next series to seal the victory.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now