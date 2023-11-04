Mafah sets a record, defense stands tall as Tigers beat ranked Notre Dame

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson football was fun, wild and frenetic on a gorgeous, sun-dappled afternoon in Death Valley, and it was also a winner. Running back Phil Mafah tied a school-record with 36 carries and gained a career-high 182 yards as Clemson broke a two-game losing streak and defeated No. 12 Notre Dame 31-23 in Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. Clemson improves to 5-4 overall while Notre Dame falls to 7-3. After Notre Dame trimmed the Clemson lead to 31-23 midway through the third quarter, the Clemson defense dug in and held the Irish in check on their final six drives. The Irish gained just 62 yards on 24 plays, punted four times, threw one interception, and turned it over on downs on the final drive. The win was the 166th of head coach Dabo Swinney’s career and he is now the winningest coach in Clemson history, one ahead of the legendary Frank Howard. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman – who started his career at Wake Forest – lost all six games in his career to the Tigers, five in which he played. He was just 13-of-30 for 146 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Hartman becomes the first QB since FSU’s Chris Rix 20 years ago to go 0-5 against the same opponent. Rix went 0-5 vs. Miami because they played in a bowl game one year. Jeremiah Trotter had 11 tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown to lead the defense. The Irish took the opening kickoff and drove deep into Clemson territory but settled for a Spencer Shrader 43-yard field goal and an early 3-0 lead. Clemson’s defense forced a short Notre Dame punt on the second possession, and Hamp Greene returned it 15 yards to the Irish 41. On the first play from scrimmage, Mafah burst untouched up the middle for a 41-yard score and a 7-3 lead. Clemson was forced to punt on its next possession, but Chris Tyree fumbled the punt, and it was recovered by long snapper Philip Florenzo at the 22. Jonathan Weitz hit a 21-yard field goal and the Tigers led 10-3. The Irish added a 30-yard field goal from Shrader, but Clemson answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a nine-yard scoring pass from Klubnik to Tyler Brown for a 17-6 lead. On Notre Dame’s next possession, quarterback Sam Hartman was picked off by linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who returned it 28 yards for the touchdown and a 24-6 lead midway through the second quarter. Notre Dame added a 23-yard field goal from Shrader, and the Tigers led 24-9 at intermission. The second half started with the Irish making a big play. With Clemson facing a third down deep in its own territory, Klubnik’s pass to Beaux Collins on a quick slant bounced off Collins’ chest and was intercepted by Eddie Scheidler, who returned it 33 yards to the Clemson two. Estime did the rest, and it was 24-16 early in the third quarter. It didn’t take the Tigers long to answer. Mafah rushed for 14 and 16 yards on consecutive plays early on the ensuing possession, and a big third-down pass to Collins covered 11 yards and gave the Tigers the ball at the Irish six. On third-and-goal at the one, it was Mafah who muscled his way in for the score and a 31-16 Clemson lead. Notre Dame rode two 26-yard plays to their next score. The first was a pass from Hartman to Rico Flores, Jr., and two plays later, Hartman broke contain and scrambled 26 yards for the score, and Clemson held onto a 31-23 lead midway through the third quarter. The teams traded punts and ineffective possessions, and the Irish had one last gasp after a Mafah fumble late, but Clemson’s defense forced the turnover on downs, and the Tigers were able to run out the clock. Clemson plays host to Georgia Tech next week. The time has yet to be announced. "If Clemson's a stock, you better buy all you freakin' can buy right now!"



Dabo was FIRED UP after taking down No. 15 Notre Dame 🗣 pic.twitter.com/chfM7Oo66V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 4, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now