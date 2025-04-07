Mafah leaning on former Clemson RB in his NFL draft process

CLEMSON — For the second consecutive season, Clemson will be losing its top running back to the NFL Draft (April 24-26 in Green Bay). Phil Mafah had over 1,000 rushing yards this season despite battling injury for most of the season. “The injury occurred (on) the last play of App State of last year and I feel like when I really knew I was injured was when we played NC State,” Mafah said last month. “I had a left labrum posterior repair on December 31 of 2024 … I’m really starting to get back into catching and running, trying to run full speed. But, (it went) well. So, it’s been good just trying to get ready for my pro day (on April 8).” Last year, Will Shipley went through the NFL Combine, Clemson Pro Day and NFL Draft process. He ended up being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round and won a Super Bowl ring alongside fellow former Tiger, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Since Shipley just went through this process, he has been helping Mafah and giving him advice about how to manage this time-consuming process. “The biggest person I feel like I’ve been talking to is Will Shipley, especially him going through this process last year,” Mafah said. “I keep in contact with him all the time and just ask him questions about his experience and things to expect and I felt like I went in completely prepared.” Throughout his collegiate career, Mafah has turned to some of the NFL’s top running backs for inspiration including Joe Mixon who currently plays for the Houston Texans. His comparison to Mixon is fitting, given Mixon is the same height and nearly the same weight as Mafah. Mixon has been one of the NFL’s most consistent running backs and is a good player to learn from. Mafah has also watched Najee Harris, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Harris is a bit heavier than Mafah and Mafah is also probably a little more elusive than Harris is. “I love watching Joe Mixon just because I feel like we’re similar (in) size. AJ Dillon, love his power, love watching him at (Boston College),” Mafah said. “Love watching Najee Harris. I feel like he runs downhill, also a bigger guy. I love the way he runs.” Due to his injury, Mafah was not able to participate in the drills at the NFL Combine or Clemson’s pro day. Therefore, he is having his own pre-draft workout since he will be healthy enough to show NFL scouts what he is capable of. However, teams have already started expressing their interest in him, including the Houston Texans. “I got to talk to a couple scouts and (a) couple coaches. I talked to (the) Texans…I just met with them, watch some film,” Mafah said after Clemson’s pro day. “But, I’ve gotten to talk to coaches and scouts at the Senior Bowl and at the combine.” Mafah’s draft prospects do not seem to be as great as Shipley’s were last season. Not being able to participate in the combine or Pro Day seems to have hurt his stock. While Mafah was once viewed as a day-two selection, possibly going in the third round, NFL Mock Draft Database currently does not project him to be drafted at all. This is something a workout should help with.

