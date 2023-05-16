Mafah knows he could have gone into the portal, but says he belongs at Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Phil Mafah had a decision to make after the loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Should he stay at Clemson or head elsewhere? He chose to stay. “I could’ve been anywhere else, but this is just the place for me,” Mafah said during the spring. Mafah is Clemson’s punishing junior running back who enters 2023 having recorded 166 rushing attempts for 807 yards and seven touchdowns and 16 receptions for 98 yards in 478 offensive snaps over 23 career games (two starts). The All-ACC Academic Team selection recorded career highs with 98 carries for 515 yards and four touchdowns and added nine catches for 48 yards in 308 offensive snaps over 14 games last season (one start). But Mafah had 44 fewer carries than quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and 112 fewer than starter Will Shipley. Mafah knew that if he entered the transfer portal, there would be plenty of big-time schools that would not only offer him a scholarship, but there also would be guarantees of a starting spot or at the very least, plenty of playing time. Mafah talked to his family, to his coaches, to his high school coaches, and even his friends about the decision. He even sat down with Shipley to go over his feelings, and Shipley told his teammate (and roommate) to let his faith guide him. Once Mafah did that, the decision to stay was an easy one, and it went along with head coach Dabo Swinney’s mantra of blooming where you’re planted. “I just realized where I really wanted to be and where God called me to be,” Mafah said. “After talking to my family and talking really to God, which is what matters most of all, I feel like, I came to the decision that this is where I want to be and this is where I originally wanted to be.” Mafah said there is no rivalry with Shipley, no resentment, and the two are extremely close. “Shipley’s my guy. One of my best friends,” Mafah said. “He pours into me every day, and I do the same to him. He’s definitely a big part of it.” Mafah said his plan is to work harder, practice harder, and let those results speak for themselves. “You get what you get, and I really feel like you’ve just got to make the most of it, especially when you have so many dudes on the team,” Mafah said. “You’ve just got to play your role, do as much as you can, encourage all of the guys and just be there when everyone needs you.”

