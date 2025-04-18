Luke looking to make Mississippi connection pay off with offensive line target

Luke looking to make Mississippi connection pay off with OL target Mitchell Smith

Will Mississippi finally pay off for offensive line coach Matt Luke? Luke, the offensive line coach at Clemson, hails from Mississippi, and he has gone back to his home state a few times looking for talent for the Tigers. He’s not hit on one yet, but he’d like to change that with OT Mitchell Smith (6-5 310) of Picayune. Smith visited Clemson two times this spring, one for a practice and most recently for the spring game. “I loved it there,” Smith said. “I think the way they do things there is very unique to what Clemson is, and I felt like they don’t try to imitate nobody but themselves. They stay true to themselves. What they are is a very strong brotherhood; they are like family. I loved everything about them. I think they play with a lot of passion, a lot of great coaches, great surroundings, and I think everything about them is something I’m interested in.” Smith added that, with their Mississippi backgrounds, he and Luke hit it off quickly and developed a strong relationship. “Me and him are from the same part of Mississippi, about an hour away,” Smith said. “We talk and he makes the same old jokes. I like him and I like the way he coaches and how he handles his guys. I think my strength and my footwork really stood out to him, and my mentality and where my head is at and everything. I can play all over.” Of course, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are working hard to keep Smith in the Magnolia State. He also has offers from Florida State, Southern Cal, Florida, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Kentucky, Penn State, Texas A&M, Stanford, Arkansas, and others. “I wouldn’t say I have a favorite school, but I have schools that are high up on my board, and they (Clemson) are definitely high up on my board,” Smith said. “LSU, Ole Miss, FSU, those types of schools are as well. I definitely want to go on my OVs first (before making a decision) and see what every school has to offer and how much they want me.” Smith will make a third visit to Clemson at the end of May for the Tigers’ official visit weekend. He has also set an official visit date with Florida State.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!