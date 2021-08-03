Love for the game fuels Skalski as he chases another set of rings

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

Not one… Not two… Not three… Not four… Not five… Not six… in the famous words of LeBron James when he was announced signing with the Miami Heat back in 2010 and talked about how many Championships the trio of Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, and James would win around South Beach.

Fast forward to 2021, and James Skalski has a chance to accomplish a feat no other player in the history of the ACC has done: play in and win six consecutive ACC championships. Skalski is already the only player to appear in five ACC Championship games when he started at linebacker last season in the Clemson Tigers’ sixth-straight ACC Championship.

“I’m very excited, and this truly is the last one (season),” Skalski said at ACC Media Days in Charlotte in July. “We usually end our regular season in Charlotte, so it’ll be a pretty cool experience to be able to play a team like the caliber of Georgia in a place luckily we’re familiar with.”

The Georgia native is accustomed to playing in big games in his career at Clemson, winning two National Championships to go the with ACC titles so far, but he knows that as much as Clemson wins, there will always be the naysayers.

“We’re happy we get to start off with a team of that caliber like Georgia,” the sixth-year graduate said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to go out there and prove some people wrong on September 4th.”

Skalski took to Twitter and Instagram in mid-July to show off some of the bling he's taken home since he has been at Clemson. The leader of the Clemson defense has a whopping 10 rings already, and is hungry to get more, but not sure where he will put them if the Tigers go ring-chasing again in 2021.

“I might have to double up on a finger or two,” Skalski said. “I’m not a big toe ring guy so I would have to double up. I was actually thinking about the logistics of that the other day, would they be able to size a ring for me on my toes? I don’t know, we’ll have to see.”

Looking back at Skalski’s career in the orange and purple, it’s pretty amazing just the amount of big games and championship games the super senior has played in. Here is a look at Skalski’s rings through the years:

2016 - ACC Championship, Fiesta Bowl, National Championship

2017 - ACC Championship

2018 - ACC Championship, Cotton Bowl, National Championship

2019 - ACC Championship, Fiesta Bowl

2020 - ACC Championship

A leader of the Clemson defense in 2020 and before then, Skalski knows that if a professional career does not work out, he always has the option to coach up some of the younger players, and he already got a head start on his coaching career this spring when head coach Dabo Swinney let him coach up some of the younger linebackers during spring camp.

“I just show up every day, and I am in love with what I do,” Skalski said. “When you get old like me, you start to think, ‘Oh, what am I going to do for the rest of my life?’ I’m getting to that point and I can’t think about my life without the game of football or sports. Maybe I’m not the next Coach Venables or Coach Swinney, but in some sort of fashion I’ll be around this game. Football is something I love and I just can’t get enough of it.”

The Clemson defensive captain has already been around TigerTown a bunch so far, Venables and company mayvery well bring him back next year in a coaching role if he doesn’t take his talent to the next level.