Louisville head coach expects Death Valley to be popping

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm expects Death Valley to be “popping” for a night game against his Cardinals. No. 11/8 Clemson (6-1, 5-0 ACC) plays host to Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC) at 7:30 Saturday night in Death Valley (ESPN). The Tigers are currently an 11-point favorite. Clemson has won all eight games in the series. Brohm started out by saying his team will have its hands full with the Tigers. "We have a big weekend ahead of us and I know our players are excited to go on the road and play a really good opponent, that's playing really good right now,” Brohm said. “We'll have our hands full, so I think it's just a matter of getting back to work, trying to find ways to improve, continuing the tweak some things to get better and to push them forward. This is a great opportunity to see how far we can come, but it'll be a great test for us, but we're looking forward to playing in this atmosphere." He then said the Tigers are hitting on all cylinders, and credited Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for sticking with his process. "I have a ton of respect for coach (Dabo) Swinney and his team. They've done a great job over the years. They've faced a little adversity the last couple of years, because they're used to being dominant, but he's stuck to his plan and has players that he recruited and developed,” Brohm said. “They have worked through a couple of ups and downs along the way and played a really tough opponent the first week. Really it was a close game until the second half when a few things didn't go their way. Guess what, they fixed those for the last six games and have been lights out. “They're playing really good football and are hitting on all cylinders. They're good up front on defense, they're athletic at linebacker and in the secondary. On offense the quarterback is playing at a high level and has good weapons around him. They have good balance and they're really good at home. I think he feels great about the direction his team is going, they have a chance to be as good as anybody. We will have our hands full going and playing a team this hot on their home field." Clemson has run out to a 5-0 start in ACC play and has done so convincingly. The Tigers have outscored their conference opponents by a 225-107 mark (+118), good for an average margin of victory of 23.6 points per game. Clemson has the third-highest point differential in conference play in the nation this season, trailing only 7-0 Army and 8-0 Indiana. Brohm said quarterback Cade Klubnik is over the hump. "When it comes to Clemson's quarterback, he's continued to progress. Like every quarterback, he's had a couple of struggles along the way, which is good for quarterbacks, but he's over the hump now,” he said. “I think he's thrown for 20 touchdowns, three picks, over 500 yards of offense five out of six games, or six out of seven, I'm not sure, but he's playing at a high level. They've built the offense around him and what his strengths are, and right now, it's clicking on all cylinders. Once again, we have to stop a good quarterback. We've got to find ways to be better than we have and find ways to limit big plays and make them earn it. It'll be important that we try and do that." Clemson has played at noon four times this season, and Brohm expects the atmosphere to be “popping” for a night game in Death Valley. "I think the atmosphere will be what college football is all about, I'm sure it'll be popping, and they'll be ready to play. It's good for our team to play in those environments,” he said. “We've been able to do that on our home field, but now we're going on the road, just like at Notre Dame, and play in a great atmosphere in a big-time game. That's why you work year-round. I tell our guys all the time that you work all year for these moments so let's take advantage of it. Let's have a great week of practice and lay it all out there and go cut it loose come gametime.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now