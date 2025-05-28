Looking further into Dabo Swinney's high school camp attendees

Camp announcements continue to roll in. We examined the top prospects on the list, and now we will paint a broader picture of what we will be reviewing throughout Dabo Swinney's high school camp. More talented signal callers will be on campus for Clemson to get a look at, including Peyton Houston, who was broken down in an earlier edition of this camp preview. Starting with another four-star prospect, 2027 QB Teddy Jarrard of Kennesaw (GA) North Cobb, will be making a three-week country-wide tour. He will begin with Georgia on June 1, followed by Clemson on June 4. Included in this list are Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, and several others. Clemson offered two quarterbacks last summer, and that is likely the maximum number of players at the position that will be capped for the following class. Moving down the list is another Georgia signal-caller in three-star Ben Musser, hailing from Bogart (GA) Prince Avenue Christian School. Musser recently visited Clemson in the spring and has been eagerly awaiting the chance to return. He spent most of his time with Tajh Boyd this spring and got to meet Garrett Riley, but this will be his opportunity to climb the ranks among the talented quarterbacks in attendance. Another player on the offensive side to watch for is 2027 four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw of Leesburg (GA) Lee County. The highly touted Georgia product is considered one of the best in the state, and confirmed to TigerNet that he will be present for one of the days of Swinney's camp. He relayed that he hasn't finalized which day he will be there, but will make an appearance nonetheless. Upshaw has received offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and several other top programs. Clemson could very well add itself to that list. Like Musser, Upshaw was present on campus in late March, and came away very impressed with the Tigers' operation, as well as what Tyler Grisham brings to the table. TigerNet can also confirm that a pair of in-state prospects will be making the trip up for Swinney's camp. 2027 running back Jayven Williams of Summerville (SC), Summerville High, and offensive tackle Ty Johnson of Charleston (SC) Lucy Beckham add to the list of prospects that Clemson will get a first look at in a situation with live reps.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!