Looking at where Clemson's 2026 class stands as official visits wrap up

The official visit season will soon come to a close. When it comes to the 2026 class, Clemson has had its moments of brilliance, taking back the power from a struggle to the finish in the class of 2025. Whether it was victories over the Elite Retreat or the official visit weekend, the Tigers have assembled an already solid foundation for the future, if signing day were tomorrow. Throughout this decade, Clemson has averaged about 20 prospects who stick through national signing day and make it to campus. The Tigers currently hold 18 pledges for this class. Still, there are pieces of the puzzle that could alter the icing on an already delicious cake. Starting with what's already in place, the story of this class has been defined by the talent that will be brought in on the offensive side. In the case of Matt Luke, he's been kicking tail, and taking names, and he's all out of space in the trenches. The recent pledges of Leo Delaney and Carter Scruggs further add plug-and-play guys who could truly be ready to play early if called for it. Pointing to the strides that Brayden Jacobs has made on campus after entering what essentially is Luke's boot camp during the spring, with injuries putting Jacobs out there early and often. Jacobs responded well and had a solid spring. With the offensive line set to lose likely four starters at a minimum after the 2025 season, this class needed to stockpile talent. Another case of talent needing a transition is the wide receiver room, with TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco likely setting their sights on the NFL after the 2026 season. Grisham has hit his stride recruiting incredibly talented prospects to fill his room. When speaking to pledge Tait Reynolds, his grin seems never to leave his face, knowing what his passing attack may look like while likely finding comfortable protection under the future of Luke's offensive line. When you look at the offensive side of the ball for the Tigers, there's a clear succession plan in place for that unit to continue to thrive. Whether Reynolds or Bradley may be ready that early is too far ahead to tell, but the pieces surrounding the quarterback position are in place for whoever may be under center to succeed. Most of Clemson's remaining targets are found on the defensive side of the ball, where work has been done in the secondary through Kentavion Anderson and Kaden Gebhardt, but the front seven could use a boost. 2026 four-star DL Keshawn Stancil just completed an official visit with Clemson, pouring salt on the wound on Tennessee through social media, adding where he could've been while posing for pictures with Dabo Swinney. Stancil was always high on Clemson, even before an offer came through, and this official visit is seemingly the culmination of what's been mostly a fast-tracked relationship. Great weekend , amazing being the only recruit on the ov! pic.twitter.com/CuVmqlBINl — Keshawn Stancil (@keshawn_stancil) June 16, 2025 Elsewhere, five-star targets like Bryce Perry-Wright, Tyler Atkinson, and Joey O'Brien have been on their country-wide tours, with each rounding out their respective official visits. In a conversation with TigerNet, we got the sense that Clemson is the team to beat for Perry-Wright, which would be a massive swing for Nick Eason and the defense. Of the three five-stars, the Buford native feels like the most sure-fire bet to suit up in orange in the future. He is set to commit on July 4, drawing parallels to former Clemson star Tee Higgins, who announced his commitment to the Tigers on the same national holiday. Looking at Atkinson and O'Brien, Boulware made a strong impression with Atkinson in January, and that continued into an official visit with the Tigers, but the competition for the Grayson five-star is the chase to beat out Georgia. Looking at O'Brien, he completed trips to both Oregon and Notre Dame, and the Tigers appear to be on the outside looking in. Even landing one of these three prospects should be considered class-altering. Clemson's class stands at No. 5 (247Sports) in the country, but of course, that is subject to change. Swinney will tell you himself that even some of his best classes averaged out further past the top five. The Tigers have reestablished themselves as a threat for the top players on the recruiting trail, and this summer could have more evidence to that point. Still, the work that has been done so far is very commendable, and more praise may be in order down the road.

