Lone Star lineman sees a dream come true with Clemson offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the top offensive linemen out of the state of Texas picked up a Clemson offer this past weekend, and it was an offer that made a dream come true.

Ian Reed (6-6, 290) is a 2023 4-star offensive tackle prospect out of Austin (TX) Vandergrift who made his first trip to Clemson Saturday for the Tigers’ spring game and wound up with an offer. Reed (6-6, 310) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 offensive tackle and No. 211 overall prospect in the class.

Reed met with head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Thomas Austin. Going into the visit, Reed had high hopes of getting an offer from the Tigers and the Clemson coaches turned those hopes into reality.

“Getting an offer from Clemson is just amazing,” Reed said. “It’s been a childhood dream of mine to get a Clemson offer. It was the first team I actually watched when I got introduced to football. It’s pretty crazy getting an offer from a team that you first watched. I actually just watched a random game, and I didn’t know anything about football. It was back when I was in the third grade or something like that. I watched the Clemson-South Carolina game and I just saw the orange and white and it just looked amazing.”

Getting to see the Orange and White up close, and everything surrounding the football program, was also an uplifting time for Reed.

“It was unbelievable,” Reed said. “The staff, the scenery, the campus, the town, the people are just amazing. I can see why Clemson is such a special place. We are totally coming back in the summer. We want to take in as much as we can.”

Reed and Austin spent a lot of time together over the weekend, and the first-year Clemson offensive line coach made great strides with Reed in building their relationship.

“I’m starting to build a good relationship with Coach Austin,” Reed said. “This was the first time I met him in person. He’s such a great guy. He thinks I’m very good and have a high upside in college football. He said I could possibly go far in the NFL. He loves the skill set that I have. The system that I run in high school is similar to Clemson’s, and he likes that as well. He thinks I have some God-given talent.”

The visit and offer moved the Tigers right into the top three with Reed along with Texas and Ohio State. He will visit the Buckeyes Tuesday and is hopeful of an offer from them as well.

He has visited Texas twice (he lives a half-hour from the campus), and has also seen TCU, Baylor, Texas A&M and North Texas. Reed also has offers from NC State, Kansas, Southern Cal, Duke, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Colorado, Cal, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Iowa State, Tennessee and Alabama.

Reed said he and Clemson are talking about an official visit the weekend of June 3rd. He would like to make his decision by the end of the summer.

Reed and Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik are both from Austin but don’t really know each other. Their teams did meet in the playoffs last season.