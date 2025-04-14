Local RB already flashing impressive offers, has Clemson high on his radar

2028 RB Michael Martin of Greenville (SC) Christ Church Episcopal has begun to take the recruiting trail by storm.

Recently, the young tailback participated in Charlotte’s Under Armour camp, flashing the ability that has been harnessed incredibly quickly.

On an afternoon when he was one of the youngest on the field, he used it as motivation to know his room for growth was exponentially large.

“It's going to motivate me to keep working harder, be the best I can be,” Martin said. “Seeing the older kids beside me working, I’ll have confidence in myself to be the best I can be.”

Even before stepping onto the Mallard Creek stage with other campers, plenty of programs have already extended offers to the young prospect.

Currently, Martin has offers from Duke, Ole Miss, Miami, Arkansas, and Texas A&M, with a serious scope of schools showing interest early on in his high school career.

Martin knows all this is going towards one singular goal: playing in the NFL.

It may sound lofty for a freshman, but he feels it keeps him motivated to push himself to be the best player on the field.

When it comes to Clemson, it has begun building a foundation with the local tailback.

The staff had Martin come twice in one week, visiting the “Underclass Experience” and checking out the newly formatted spring game.

Martin appears to have a solid relationship with CJ Spiller, who got to chat with him extensively throughout his time on campus.

“I love Coach Spiller,” Martin said. “Last week, I came to spring practice, and we talked a lot. Overall, he's a really great guy and a really great coach, and I appreciate everything he does.”

Clemson has made a considerable impression on him as well, citing the campus environment and proximity to home as serious factors.

“Just the environment, the coaches, and the players,” Martin said. “It's close to home also, and the facilities and really just everything about Clemson just stands out for us.”

Martin told TigerNet he understands Clemson is more than a year away from extending an offer, but that hasn’t stopped him from thinking about that moment.

Should Dabo Swinney and the staff pull the trigger on an offer, he says that the Tigers would be right at the top of his list.

Moving forward, Martin plans to take his recruitment slow, and evaluate his options carefully. He wants to ensure his future home is the right fit for him and his family.

“I just want to soak everything in, see each school thoroughly, see if it's a good fit for me and for my family, to see if they want me to go to that school,” Martin said. “And also the offenses, the style, thoroughly look through everything.”