Local prospect closing in on decision after visit to Clemson

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One local prospect was back at Clemson last weekend, and the visit was his best one to date.

ATH Misun Kelley of Central (SC) Daniel is a 2023 prospect that has been to Clemson many times, but his unofficial visit Saturday for the Tigers' victory over Syracuse was his first as an offered recruit. Kelley decommitted from Virginia Tech in early October, and a few days later, he got the call from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney who made him the offer for a position, either receiver or defensive back, to be determined later.

Like always, Kelley said he enjoyed his visit Saturday, but he also realized things were a little different because he was in a different place in Clemson’s recruiting plans.

“It was pretty good. It was better than the last one I took,” Kelley said. “I think it was because I’m high up on their board, so I was like a more important prospect this time. I talked to all the coaches. They have offered me as an athlete, so they don’t know yet (on a position).”

With his new status on the Clemson board, Kelley got more attention from Swinney, and the two had a chance to talk while he was there.

“He was just telling me they want me bad,” Kelley said. “He just kept saying stop playing and something. He was basically telling me to commit. I did (consider it) but I’m still not sure about it yet. It’s not going to be much longer.”

Kelley announced on Tuesday that he will announce his college decision at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Kelley had said previously that he was going to Clemson for an official visit the weekend of the South Carolina game.

i’ll be announcing my college decision saturday at 3PM — Misun ( TINK ) Kelley (@Themisunkelley) October 25, 2022