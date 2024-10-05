|
Live from Tallahassee: No. 14 Clemson vs FSU
WHEN: SATURDAY, OCT. 5 • 7 P.M. ET ODDS: Clemson is a 14.5-point favorite SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 15-21 - HOME: Series is tied, 9-9 - ROAD: Clemson trails series, 6-12 - NEUTRAL: N/A - LAST MEETING: Sept. 23, 2023 (31-24, L) - STREAK: Florida State, Won 1 With 173 career wins, Swinney enters the game tied with College Football Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden for the conference record for career head coaching victories leading an ACC program.
WHERE: DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM (55,000) • TALLAHASSEE, FLA.
TELEVISION: : ESPN (Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich)
RADIO: : Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 158 or 194
