CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Tallahassee: No. 14 Clemson vs FSU

by - 2024 Oct 5 17:26

NO. 15/14 CLEMSON (3-1, 2-0 ACC) at FLORIDA STATE (1-4, 1-3 ACC)

WHEN: SATURDAY, OCT. 5 • 7 P.M. ET
WHERE: DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM (55,000) • TALLAHASSEE, FLA.
TELEVISION: : ESPN (Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich)
RADIO: : Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 158 or 194

ODDS: Clemson is a 14.5-point favorite

SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 15-21 - HOME: Series is tied, 9-9 - ROAD: Clemson trails series, 6-12 - NEUTRAL: N/A - LAST MEETING: Sept. 23, 2023 (31-24, L) - STREAK: Florida State, Won 1

With 173 career wins, Swinney enters the game tied with College Football Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden for the conference record for career head coaching victories leading an ACC program.

BrandonRink®
21:41
Hauser back out there for the 25-yard attempt and it is blocked again.
BrandonRink®
21:39
Klubnik to Cole Turner for the third down conversion to the FSU 11.
BrandonRink®
21:37
Parks is up and to the sidelines for at least one play.
BrandonRink®
21:36
Klubnik hits Moore for the third down conversion. Walker Parks down after the play.
BrandonRink®
21:33
FSU has to punt out of its end zone and Williams returns it to the FSU 45.
BrandonRink®
21:30
After the Briningstool drop, Swanson pins the Seminoles to the 4.
BrandonRink®
21:27
Clemson timeout facing 3rd and 6 at the Tigers' 48, 5:13 to go in the third quarter.
BrandonRink®
21:14
An errant snap sends the Seminoles back to midfield for third and 25. They get the short completion and pin Clemson to the 6 on the punt.
BrandonRink®
21:12
Third down conversion pass keeps the FSU drive rolling, now over midfield, and now on fourth and short, the FSU offense stays out, which they convert to the Clemson 35.
BrandonRink®
20:47
Short pass to Briningstool sets up the field goal try, 25-yarder from Hauser is good. 23-7 Tigers at the half.
BrandonRink®
20:41
Penalty moves Clemson to the FSU 41, and Klubnik scrambles for some more yardage.
BrandonRink®
20:36
Carter blows up the quick pass and FSU has to punt. Clemson ball with 1:12 to go in the half and two timeouts.
BrandonRink®
20:32
After the third down incompletion, Hauser is out for the 38-yard FG attempt...it is good. 20-7 Clemson, 1:51 2nd.
BrandonRink®
20:29
Clemson faces 3rd and 6 at the FSU 21 after the two-minute timeout. The Tigers hold a 251-76 yards advantage and lead 17-7.
BrandonRink®
20:26
Klubnik threads the needle to Josh Sapp to the FSU 25.
BrandonRink®
20:21
FSU has to punt after a big downfield connection is called back for holding at the line. The Tigers start at its 28 with 4:58 to go in the first half. 17-7 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
20:13
After taking a 7-yard sack on the blitz up the middle, Klubnik's keeper gets some yards back to set up the 38-yard Hauser attempt, which is blocked.
BrandonRink®
20:11
Clemson offense marching down the field, with a connection to Williams and a reverse to Stellato to the FSU 17. The jet sweep to Wesco goes backward though.
BrandonRink®
20:09
Field opens up for Klubnik on first down and he runs 27 yards to near midfield.
BrandonRink®
20:04
First and goal after a roughing the passer call, but the Seminoles move back on the first play with a fumble. Facing 3rd and 13, Glenn connects with Amaree Williams for his first career TD, cutting the Clemson edge to 17-7, 11:11 2nd.
BrandonRink®
20:01
Glenn connects over the middle with Thomas for the 35-yard pass to the Clemson 28.
BrandonRink®
19:55
Clemson first quarter shutout streak continues this season, up to five games. Clemson up 146-10 in yards. 17-0 Tigers after one.
BrandonRink®
19:53
Clemson 17, FSU 0, :02 1st. Klubnik is 6/10 for 101 yards and two TDs already.
BrandonRink®
19:52
Klubnik hits Moore on the tunnel screen 23 yards for the TD.
BrandonRink®
19:51
And Klubnik is back in after pass interference is called on the Vizzina deep shot.
BrandonRink®
19:50
Vizzina out there for the first and 10 snap now.
BrandonRink®
19:50
Klubnik takes a shot not diving on the long run and has to come to the sideline after being down for an extra second. Clemson calls a timeout with the Tigers down to the FSU 36.
CU1976
19:47
BrandonRink®
19:47
Glenn hits Terrell downfield for the pick, which he returns to midfield.
BrandonRink®
19:45
Peter Woods out there for the Tigers now.
BrandonRink®
19:43
Antonio Williams bounces off the attempted tackle for the 57-yard TD. 10-0 Clemson, 3:20 1st.
BrandonRink®
19:40
Antonio Williams with the punt return to the Clemson 42. 23-yard return.
BrandonRink®
19:35
Carter there for the stop on third down again to force the FSU punt.
GraysonMann®
19:34
Ronan Hanafin getting some early action.
BrandonRink®
19:29
3rd and 7 for the Tigers, Klubnik can't connect with a receiver downfield and Nolan Hauser is out for the 26-yard kick, which is good. 3-0 Clemson, 6:33 1st.


Message was edited by: BrandonRink®
BrandonRink®
19:26
Another FSU penalty (offside) gives Clemson first and 10 at the 12.
BrandonRink®
19:24
Facemask penalty moves Clemson to the FSU 22.
BrandonRink®
19:22
Klubnik hits Stellato for the first third down conversion of the night. Klubnik with the keeper up the middle close to another first down.
RememberTheDanny
19:20
BrandonRink®
19:16
Clemson defense swarms Glenn on third down to make FSU punt as well. Carter with the sack.
BrandonRink®
19:14
Jahiem Lawson starts at DE.
BrandonRink®
19:12
Wesco with the drop on third and three, and the Tigers punt to start things off here.
BrandonRink®
19:11
Stellato with the start, with Bryant Wesco and Antonio Williams too.
BrandonRink®
19:10
FSU won the toss and deferred. Clemson ball to start.
BrandonRink®
19:09
Nevermind, it's on ESPN now.
BrandonRink®
19:08
ESPNNews is where Clemson-FSU will start.
BrandonRink®
19:01
Countdown clocks are to 7:10 pm EDT here at Doak. No word on TV locale if Ole Miss-South Carolina continues.
BrandonRink®
18:39
https://x.com/gray_mann21/status/1842694197276754267?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
vfral1®
18:25
BrandonRink®
18:21
After toe surgery in late September, Adam Randall is going through warmups like the rest.
